"This is the start of a conversation to get to the bigger version."

Jeremy Calleros Gaugher, Key Biscayne's Building, Zoning & Planning Director, will be flashing through more than 100 slides that he and Village Manager Steve Williamson have developed, and illustrated by a consultant, regarding how the city views what an enhanced Rickenbacker Causeway should look like.

They will be presenting those artist's renditions at 6 Tuesday, August 16, in the Key Biscayne Community Center.

"We needed to improve vehicular traffic and separate bikes and pedestrians from vehicles, and how it all connects to resources, such as the trails at Virginia Key and getting in and around the parks," Calleros Gaugher said.

"And all the different issues we need to contend with, such as resiliency to recover quickly and sea level rise."

Among the highlights:

* Two separate overpasses, one on the north side and another on the south side, to separate the local traffic from the through traffic at Virginia Key.

* Roundabouts, or loops, at each end provide the connection to traffic circles under the overpass, and that's how vehicles of local traffic can get into the Marina, a built-up Miami Marine Stadium, a revised Seaquarium, beach parks, the mountain bike trail, or future sports fields, for example.

* On the southwest side, a high-speed bike lane for those into fitness, would be created, while a separate pedestrian and bike lane would be on the north side.

Calleros Gaugher, who often takes a 12-mile bike ride to work and back, is all too familiar with the lack of safety and what obstacles are needed to cross for a much-improved Rickenbacker Causeway.

"Basically, we're trying to account for the traffic on Virginia Key, when it gets to its potential, so the big idea is to separate the through traffic from the local traffic in that area and to separate bikes and pedestrians (from vehicles)," he said.

He explained that the need for a higher-speed, separate path for bikes at "fitness speeds" is needed because the standard bike lanes now is just set for a leisurely pace.

Tuesday's meeting will capture input from residents and the final product will go before Village Council at the Aug. 24 meeting.

"When they (Miami-Dade County) decide to make changes, we want to make sure they get the ideas of what the Village would like to see -- this is the whole point of this exercise," Calleros Gaugher said.