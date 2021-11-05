Island residents, and those across most of South Florida, are waking up to strong or severe thunderstorms to start to this Friday. What is causing this weather?

According to WPLG’s Channel 10 Meteorologist Brandon Orr, a storm system that developed in the Gulf is pushing into Florida, and it will swing a strong cold front across South Florida.

According to Orr, the main batch of storms will sweep through by Friday afternoon, and we should then watch for some strong winds and possible funnel clouds and waterspouts.

By Saturday morning, drier air moves in bringing temperatures in the 60’s Sunday and Monday mornings.

Some could deep into the 50s, reported Orr.

