What’s on tap at tonight’s Village Council meeting and the special Zoning & Land development 5:45 p.m. meeting

Policy modifications regarding the COVID-19 resurgence, an update on the Rickenbacker Causeway RFP and related bidding campaign, and cost estimates for a possible skateboard park on Key Biscayne are just three of the items on Tuesday night’s jam-packed agenda for the 6 p.m. Village Council meeting.

Also on tap is a resolution naming the new park at 530 Crandon Boulevard, as well as a presentation of gift certificates to those whose entries were selected as winners.

Dr. Roland Samimy plans to deliver updates to kitesurfing safety and sargassum removal, and Chief Building Official Rene Velazco will provide a look at the latest building recertification status, as well as updates on the National Flood Insurance Program and the community’s Risk Rating 2 status.

Also included will be a report on the Safe Route-To-Schools program and updates to the Fernwood parking project.

Council member Ignacio Segurola also has a few items on the agenda, including police policy, Community Center hours, the golf cart ordinance, and the city’s policy toward minors.

Mayor Davey has an item on the agenda for appointments to Boards and Committees.

At 5:45 p.m., there is a special meeting on proposed amendments to the Zoning and Land Development Regulations.

The presentation on Zoning Code Amendments includes a proposed Rainwater Harvesting and Re-Use bonus and removal of the Lot Width Distinction for garage doors which face the street and removal of old language requiring a 20-foot setback, plus several changes.

Council meeting will be held at the Council Chambers, behind the fire station, at 560 Crandon Blvd. There is limited seating capacity for those willing to attend land please remember, facial coverings are mandatory when entering Village buildings and you will be asked to maintain social distancing.

The meeting will be streamed live. You may watch the meeting on Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 77, or on ATT UVerse: Select 99 (Government Channel) on the menu, then select “Village of Key Biscayne” on the list of municipal channels in the submenu.

To view the the meeting on your computer/mobile device:, click here

You may listen to the meeting from your cell phone by dialing 305-365-7569, then input the Meeting ID: 231 627 8415, followed by #. There is no participant ID. Press # again.

To see the entire meeting agenda packet, click here.

For the special 5:45 p.m. "Zoning and Land Development Regulations” meeting agenda, click here.