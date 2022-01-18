What’s on tap for first 2022 Village Council meeting Tuesday night

It’s back to business Tuesday night when the Village Council of Key Biscayne convenes for the first time in 2022.

During public comments and during the Village Manager’s report, Council can expect to hear citizens’ concerns with an armed robbery that took place early Monday on the island, although that item was not on the preliminary agenda.

Among the items on the agenda to be discussed will be some possible athletic field options that could literally widen the playing surface for island youths.

Those options being looked at include Harbor Park, Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and the Crossbridge Church field, as well as other options such as continuing to partner with LaSalle High School for a potential field-sharing plan.

Among other items on the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting in Village Chambers:

- The first discussion of a stormwater fee structure

- A Paradise Park modification update, which includes some unforeseen costs

- Building recertification updates

- What’s new on the kitesurfing and beach management scene

- What’s next on the Rickenbacker Causeway/Bear Cut Bridge issue

- COVID-19 positivity rates and the next vaccination pop-up site

- An update on the city’s long-term infrastructure plan; and

- Golf cart ordinances and MAST Academy safety issues.

The Council meetings are held in the Village Council Chamber located at 560 Crandon Boulevard (Behind the firehouse) on Key Biscayne.

If you are joining remotely, you can watch on your computer or mobile device by clicking here.

You can also watch the meeting on Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 77 or AT&T UVerse: Select 99 (Government Channel) on the menu. Select “Village of Key Biscayne” on the list of municipal channels in the submenu.

Via Zoom, dial 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099 and enter Zoom meeting ID 231 627 8415 followed by ## and press *9 to “raise your hand” to be called if you wish to speak during Public Comments section.

For the complete agenda, click here.

For the entire meeting packet, click here.