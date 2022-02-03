It’s all in the wrist

During a shuffleboard tournament at the Beach Club, Gary Gross and Mark Yehle are in rapt steely-eyed concentration. Pat Sykes served as D.J. for somes 80 happy guests. Gary was also dubbed “dancer of the night.”

Key Biscayne Hotel contents go on sale

The fence that surrounds the historic Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas was opened yesterday as crowds of island and off-island shoppers converged to pay $3 admission fee and attend a liquidation sale of the hotel’s furnishings. Just about everything that wasn’t nailed down — and some of that, too — had a price tag on it and shoppers had their choice of merchandise that ranged from fine art to linens, silver and china.

For some it was a chance to buy; for others it was a last look at the dowager of Key Biscayne hotels. The sale will run for 30 days. No official demolition date for the 35-year old Key Biscayne Hotel has been revealed.

Championship game

The 12A girls, rumbling to a 2-0 shutout over rival Coral Gables, did what no Key Biscayne team has done in five years: capture a Dade Youth Soccer Association Championship.

Senior of Distinction

Jennifer Coleman, a 17-year-old senior at Coral Gables High School has been named among 40 Seniors of Distinction at that school.

Coleman, who has lived on the Key since 1975, and the other honorees were chosen by the teachers and fellow students for their accomplishments and their devotion to the school. Listing honesty and responsibility as her greatest attributes on the application for the award, Coleman also cited the number of hours she devoted to Gables service clubs and as an officer on the Gablettes drill team as areas in which she has excelled.

All-County awards

Matt Sullivan was recently named to The Miami Herald All-County football team for 3A high school. The 5-foot 9-inch running back rushed for 681 yards for Gulliver Prep this season and set new school records for scoring (91 points) and total pass receptions (33). Sullivan was also selected for the All-State second team.

Other Key Biscayners recognized in the coaches’ poll were Ransom Everglades quarterback Gregg Schein and Westminster Christian running back Brad Craybill.

70th

80th

Denis Robinson was feted by a gathering of friends and associates commemorating his 80 years. Held at the Island House, it was both festive and very touching as two of his granddaughters, Holly and Lori, paid tribute to him.

Holly spoke on what he meant to her at different points over the years. “At five years old I liked to climb on your lap. You were a playmate to me and applauded my shenanigans and said ‘bravo.’ I wondered what that word meant. At 10, you were a mental giant, an intellectual infinite. You took us to fancy restaurants and I was in awe. At 18, I didn’t want you to know about my indiscretions. You found out and loved me anyway. At 20, you guided and encouraged me through a confusing and searching time. At 25, you made me hang onto my dreams and tangibly supported me. Now, at 30, you are an example of how to live well with dignity.”

Lori read a tribute that began, “G is for your great, and generous gestures.”

Guy Savage