What was happening on the island back in 2014?

Art With A View

A VIP opening of Art With a View was held at a waterfront home, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. The exhibit is open every Wednesday through August 24 from 2-6 p.m. Pork Belly Times organized and is the curator of the show, which features works by artists Randy Burman, Frank Hyder, Charles Anthony Leano, Paul Morris, Steven D. Morse, Bianca Pratorius, and David Zalben.

Latest entry block battle: demolition of buildings

Dueling letters from earlier this month raise a new issue for Key Biscayne's entry block: should the buildings be torn down immediately at the owner's expense, or can demolition wait until redevelopment plans for the site are finalized?

Entry block owners are crying foul over Village demands they demolish the buildings at 12 and 24 Crandon Boulevard; they dispute a finding that the structures are unsafe and say Building, Zoning and Planning officials told them they'd wait to take any action regarding the former La Carreta restaurant and Stefano's nightclub until a site plan for a Walgreens pharmacy and liquor store at the entry block was ready to be built.

Meanwhile, local officials maintain their request is a valid reaction to a recent inspection: a letter from Key Biscayne Chief Building Official Eugenio Santiago states the structures are unsafe and present a fire hazard due to deterioration, open doors and windows, lack of water and electrical service and even a partially caved-in roof. The standoff is currently at a standstill.

Samantha Abrahmsohn - Adam Rubenstein wedding

Beach Club land appraisal $2.5 million, Council interest more serious

Local leaders were always interested in Vice Mayor Michael Davey's suggestion to buy the oceanfront land home to the Key Biscayne Beach Club - now, that interest is heating up with the news that an appraisal has come in at the affordable cost of $2.5 million.

Davey updated the Village Council on the initiative Tuesday, July 1, reporting an appraisal on the land underneath the Beach Club - not including the club itself, which uses the land on a lease that expires in 2051- came in at $2.5 million.

Davey said he feels the time to act is sooner rather than later. "It's better to do it now because I think the value increases," he said. "This, for me, is almost a no-brainer. If we can get these people to sell at a reasonable price and have that land secured for the future of the Key, I don't know why we wouldn't.” Davey said the full appraisal report will be available for the Council's next meeting, at which point local leaders can formally decide their next steps.

Officials also discussed the pros and cons of the proposal.

Village Attorney Steve Helfman said once the Council has formal confirmation of the appraisal, if it wants to move forward, it could pass a resolution stating it intends to acquire the land through a purchase or eminent domain. Village representatives could then reach out to land owner Ameriprise Financial to begin talks - Helfman and Davey both said that's their first choice - and if the two entities couldn't reach a deal, the Village Attorney said, the Village could initiate eminent domain.

Council member Ed London asked if the Village could legally support a taking. Eminent domain law requires a government to establish a public purpose, and London noted the city wouldn't even be able to use the land for 38 years. Furthermore, he said, because the land would probably stay a private club if the Village didn't intervene, the city couldn't argue it was protecting residents against overdevelopment or resource stresses.

Helfman acknowledged landowners could challenge the public purpose but noted Key Biscayne has an identified land shortage available to the public, and acquiring the Beach Club site would ease the crunch. Meanwhile, Council member Michael Kelly brought up another potential concern: how the city could justify spending millions of dollars on land that would still operate as a private club that currently serves just 700 or so out of some 5,000 households.

Where In the World Is The Islander News?

In Alaska

Footsteps to Freedom

Honoring Carlos Alvarez

Council: tax rate 3.0 for now, could drop in September

Some Village Council members were ready to start a limbo competition with Key Biscayne's Fiscal Year 2015 tax rate earlier this month, but a majority said that would be a case of getting the party games going a little too early. At a Tuesday, July 1, meeting, the Council kept its preliminary millage rate at 3.0 -- i.e., $3 per $1,000 worth of assessed property value, or $3,000 for the local portion of the tax bill for the owner of a $1 million home - but indicated the bar could drop in September.

The Council will finalize a budget and tax rate for FY 2015, which runs from October 1-September 30, 2015, at upcoming budget hearings in September. Property taxes paid by residents also include levies for Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Public Schools, etc.

Father Hernando retires

Members of St. Agnes Catholic Church and friends from the community gathered to honor Father Jose Hernando, who is retiring from St. Agnes.

Summer BBQ

The 4th of July Parade Committee hosted a Summer BBQ at the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

For the last #islanderthrowback, click here.