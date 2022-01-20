A Truly Grand Opening

By Gary Greenberg

I got to hob-nob with the upper crust last week at the Grand Bay Club’s Gala Grand Opening. It was quite a scene, with the rich and famous mingling with the not-so-rich and obscure, all mingling around the elegant clubhouse and pool munching gourmet food like filet mignon, grilled swordfish, salmon, lamb chops, and jumbo shrimp while quaffing a variety of top-shelf inebriants.

I don’t know how many people were there, but the cars were so thick it took a half hour to drive from Crandon Boulevard to the valet parking stand, a distance you could normally walk barefoot in 10 minutes.

Even so, it was well worth the wait. My wife and I were greeted outside by attendants wearing Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-style jackets and white gloves, holding silver trays of white wine and champagne. With stemmed glasses in hand, we ran the gauntlet of beautiful greeters in evening gowns who directed us through the posh clubhouse and out to the expansive pool deck.

The first two notable people we saw were Dolphin coach Jimmy Johnson and Heat coach Pat Riley.

Later, while searching for my wife, I found the bar and two old friends, Captain Morgan and Jose Cuervo. I opted to socialize with the Captain because the last time I socialized with Cuervo at a pool party, I ended up in the pool.

Key Kids Excel at Karate Tournament

Sensei Robert Duzoglou's karate kids turned in an impressive performance at the Grove Invitational Traditional Karate Tournament. Students from the Key Biscayne dojo claimed 12 first-place, 17 second-place, and 14 third-place awards.

After 60 Years a Hole-in-One

“Good things come to those who wait,” the saying goes. Helen Starr has been very patient. She waited 60 years to record a hole-in-one. Last Friday, at the Links of Key Biscayne in Crandon Park, she aced the par three 17th hole. The funny thing was it took her 19 minutes after the ball rolled into the cup before she knew it was a hole-in-one.

“It’s difficult to see the green because of all the mounds and sand traps around it,” said Starr, who plays three times a week. “When I got up to the green I couldn’t find my ball. I spent 10 minutes looking for it. I finally told the other ladies to finish up. They did, and when someone pulled the flagstick out, the ball was there.”

Starr, a Key resident since 1975, played in a foursome that included Renee Soskin, Rita Bobman, and Marilyn Levin.

Grouper Wars

Harry Tellam decided to respond to a picture in last week’s Islander News regarding some “small grouper caught by three Key anglers.” Tellam’s son Steve shows off some “big” grouper (50 pounds) caught recently in Bimini. The grouper were caught on board the Wild Rice, owned by fellow anglers Bob and Mike Rice.

Charter Review

If five years can be considered a test of time, the Key Biscayne Village Charter passed the test with relatively few modifications as the Charter Review Commission wound up its review Tuesday morning in the Council Chambers.

About two dozen changes were made, most of which were less than Island-quaking. Perhaps the most noteworthy was the addition of a debt limitation clause that reads: “The Council shall, by Ordinance, limit the indebtedness of the Village.” The Village already has such an ordinance in effect, but there was discussion among the Commission members as to whether or not to include a stipulation for it in the Charter.

“I object to recognizing a movement that has no great following,” said Commission Chair Betty Sime. “Think it is entirely unnecessary.”

Commission member Ron Drucker had another opinion. “The intent is to assure at all times that there is control of the debt of the Village,” he said. “But the powers behind it rest with the Council.”

#1 Sales Associate

Top achievers at Coldwell Banker were recently recognized at the Residential Brokerage Awards and Recognition program.

Joan McCaughan was named Key Biscayne’s #1 sales associate. Jaime Gutierrez accepted the Premier Office designation award for most significant growth. Also recognized were Ginette Orozco, Mabel Betancourt, and Martha Blanco-Herrera. Awards were presented by the president of Coldwell Banker South Region, Bates Stoddard.