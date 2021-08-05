Birthday party

Twenty-five people attended a surprise 40th birthday party for Joe Young, left, given by his wife JoAnn, standing next to him. Theme of the party was” Happy 40th birthday, Mighty Joe Young.”

The birthday cake, made by Susie Hoyo, featured an ape, holding a girl in his hand. Celebrating with the Young’s were Sally and Cliff Brody. Other guests included Judi Koslen.

Sidewalk on Harbor Drive

Construction on a sidewalk on Harbor Drive, from Crandon Boulevard to the Presbyterian Church, will begin in 60 days, according to the Assistant Director of Dade County Public Works Department, Charles Baldwin.

The sidewalk has been one of the many improvements sought by the Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers’ Association Inc. Taxpayer spokesman Fran Smith announced last Friday that the studies have been completed and the sidewalk would become a reality.

Mr. Baldwin said that Public Works had concluded the sidewalk was needed after studies of pedestrian and bicycle traffic along Harbor Drive in that area were completed. Mr. Baldwin said that the number of children walking and riding bicycles along that strip appeared to warrant the building of the sidewalk.

Progress on Nature Center

Key Biscayne may be viewed as Miami’s playground, but through the efforts of some environmental groups and with the cooperation of Dade County, the island is due to become the focus of an exciting environmental effort that goes beyond sand and palm trees.

The Biscayne Nature Center, first envisioned several years ago, is inching forward as a reality. It is the result of several environmental groups coming together as Biscayne Nature Center. The president is Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and the secretary is Mable Miller, who is a Key Biscayner and teacher at the Center for Environmental Education in Crandon Park. The center will be built on two acres of woods in Crandon Park.

How close is the nature center to becoming a reality? According to Mary Therese Delate, Vice President of Biscayne Nature Center Inc., the group has applied to the IRS for tax exempt status so that it can accept donations and is seeking to fund the center privately. The group is working with the county on an application for the lease of the land, and they have gone through site selection with an architect.

Jack McCormick, Chief of Resources and Conservation for Dade County Parks, says he is anticipating the group’s application at any time. Upon receipt it will be reviewed by his department, by the Cultural and Recreation Committee of the county and — since the center is involved in the public school’s program — by a county park-school task force. From there it would go to county commissioners and a public hearing.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mr. McCormick, “but it’s going to be very exciting. It’s a good example of citizens and groups cooperating, and what can be accomplished.”

Crystal Schultz tapped for honor society

Crystal Virginia Schultz has been tapped to be a member of Epsilon chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an international honor society of women educators.

Mrs. Schultz formerly taught biology at the University of Miami and is the science department head at Gulliver Academy where she helped develop the ecology curricula and has taught marine biology for the past 14 years.

Back to college party at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club

Chamber Breakfast

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese will speak at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Thursday, October 9, at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel. Mr. Griese, who retired five years ago after dazzling his fans for 14 seasons, is currently a football analyst with NBC sports and is involved with real estate management.

He is a dedicated fund-raiser for numerous charities and is serving as national sports chairman for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

There will be a $7.50 charge for the breakfast, which is open to the public and starts at 7:30 am. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling Jane Yarnell at the Chamber of Commerce office.

#islanderthrowback