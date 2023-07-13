What was making news on the island back in 1996

Don't fence us in Harbor Plaza merchants unhappy with barrier

Key residents attempting to enter the Harbor Plaza Shopping Center through the parking lot of Stefano's have encountered a hindrance recently: a gated chain-link fence.

The fence results from a brewing conflict over the use of the Harbor Plaza Shopping Center parking lot on weekend nights by patrons of Stefano's. Donald Berg, the majority owner of Stefano's, refused to renew a lease and pay for the use of the parking lot. Kay Rhew, the owner and manager of the Harbor Shopping Plaza, along with her sister Josephine, told Berg to sign the lease and pay or stop using the parking lot on weekends. That's when Berg put up the fence.

Rhew says she must charge for the use of the parking lot to cover the cost of insurance and for maintenance. "We find beer bottles and whiskey glasses in the parking lot all the time,” Rhee said.

The Kiwanis picnic

Following the 4th of July parade, the Kiwanis of Key Biscayne sponsored a picnic on the Village Green, followed by the Taste of the Key later that evening.

Judi Koslen's work is as bright as a jewel

Judi Koslen has taught jewelry-making classes for so long that she now instructs her former students' children. "The kids who grew up with me now bring me their children. It's this ongoing thing," Koslen said, adding that she recently instructed at a birthday party where the father of the birthday girl was a former student.

Koslen began teaching her craft on Key Biscayne in 1973 after her son Jimmy, now 35 years old, was hired to string beads. But Jimmy, like most young boys, somehow managed to leave just enough time after school to either string the beads or do his homework. “I would string his beads for him, and he would do his homework, and he would collect the money," Koslen explained. Koslen, a former social worker, had been looking for another career after the family moved to Key Biscayne from Ohio. The daughter of a well-known artist, Koslen was struck by the art of jewelry making as a vocation. “What appealed to me is it is such a relaxing art form," she explained. Koslen also said the interaction with students appealed to her sociology background.

"I love teaching people how to make jewelry and sharing ideas. I'll teach anybody anything they want to know," she said.

Editor’s Note: And 27 years later, Koslen is still teaching Jewelry Design, with classes at the KB Community Center every Tuesday and Thursday.

Dormouse Productions

Dormouse Productions, publishers of "The Little Theater That Could," the story of Calusa Playhouse and Key Biscayne, recently held a reception at its downtown Miami offices. The Village of Key Biscayne declared the day Dormouse Productions Day. Key Biscayne resident Carol-Ann Rudy is the driving force behind Dormouse Productions.

Key's property values rise

The Village's taxable property value rose by 5.4 percent or nearly $94 million.

Amendment 10 of the Florida Constitution sets a cap of 2.5 percent on increases in assessed values for those property owners able to claim homestead exemption. The cap doesn't apply to homes sold in the last year or homes with absentee owners. Residents will find out their tax totals once the Village Council and the Metro-Dade County Commission set their milllage rates in September Tax bills will be sent out in August.

Key Biscayne had the fourth highest percent increase in assessed property and only four other municipalities had higher dollar in-creases. For 1996, the values were $1,852,005,992 compared to and $1,757,613,141.

Editor’s note. In 2023, the Village Village's taxable property value grew by 9.7 percent, now at $9,978,517,232.

Keywanis

The Key Biscayne Kiwanis Club recently recognized its sponsors at a Keywanis cocktail reception at the Commodore Club.

Council rejects debt amendment, limit will be considered as an ordinance

After more than two hours of debate and public input, the Village Council voted down a proposed ordinance to have a debt limit as a charter amendment but agreed to consider it as an ordinance.

As recommended by a blue-ribbon committee, the proposed ordinance suggested a debt cap of 1 percent of the assessed value of all property in the Village. The ordinance would have had to be approved by the electorate if the Council passed it, which would make the debt cap a charter amendment. (In order for an ordinance to become a charter amendment, it must be approved by the Key's electorate, and voters must approve any changes to it in the future. An ordinance, on the other hand, can be changed or amended at any time by a majority Council vote at two readings.)

Some residents doubted the Key community's ability to comprehend the issue, while others expressed confidence in the Council’s ability to be fiscally responsible.

Santayana Gallery

Cuban artist Mildrey Guillot was guest of honor at the opening of her exhibit at Santayana Gallery. The Santayana Gallery exhibit will continue through September 17. The gallery is located in The Square.

