What was making news on the island in 1984

Hoyo brothers welcome sister

Katherine Susan Hoyo was born Saturday, August 11, at South Miami Hospital, weighing in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Her birth was extra special because proud parents Susie and Arturo Hoyo had been convinced they were going to have a third boy! Congratulations to her parents, Key Biscayne grandparents Arturo and Dolores Hoyo, and big brothers Paul, 5 and Bryan, 4.

Countdown begin for annual Lighthouse Run

With only three more weeks to go, the countdown has started for the Seventh Annual Lighthouse Run on November 10. The run is hosted by the community of Key Biscayne for the benefit of the Community School and the Key Biscayne Athletic Club.

Separate course records are set by Key Biscayne runners, many of whom have excellent times. Carlos de la Cruz, Jr. set the record for the 18 and under category in 1979 with a time of 35:15.8. Due to his studies at Boston College, he has not run on Key Biscayne for four years.

“I just came back to the Key in August and I started training for the race a week ago,” said Carlos. He does not anticipate any problems, being an experienced runner. “I have been running for seven years, both in high school and college. My favorite distance is 800 meters but I have also run several marathons, including the Boston Marathon.”

In her very first race, Lara Nicholson set a course record for the eight years and under category with a time of 47:33:2.

Albino loggerheads

Two albino loggerhead sea turtles recently hatched at Cape Florida State Park. “These are the first albinos I have seen hatched here in the park,” said Lt. Jim White. “We have thousands of eggs hatching every day now, but it is very rare to see albinos.”

The two hatchlings were taken to the Miami Seaquarium where they will be raised. “We will take good care of the albinos,” said Warren Zeller, general manager, pointing out that the albinos would not survive long in the ocean because they lack camouflage against the reefs.

Pig roast

More than 30 guests enjoyed a pig roast held at the Pesant’s home on August 18. The pork and beans were a big hit, and guests were entertained by some of the Key’s finest athletes in a “one of a kind” water polo match.

Local boy wins Olympic gold

Martin Hernandez won a gold medal Sunday at the Eighteenth AAU/USA Junior Olympic Games in Jacksonville. Martin is team captain of the K-Land under 16 soccer team, who defeated a team from Lake Erie, Ohio, 1-0 to become national champions.

Martin, a sophomore at Ransom-Everglades School, has played soccer since he was five years old. He started off with the Key Biscayne Athletic Club and moved on to the K-Land team when coach John Walters became their trainer.

Realtor

Julie Alvarez, an associate with Iriondo-Ecker Associates on Key Biscayne for eight years, was elected as a director of the Miami Board of Realtors. “I am looking forward to working with Mr. Edward Easton and the entire staff,” said Alvarez. “This is a new wave for the board, including moving into its new headquarters.”

The officers and directors will be sworn in during the Board’s 65th Annual Awards Dinner scheduled for September 14 at the Miami Airport Hilton Hotel.

Ruth Ortega joins St. Christopher’s staff

The parish of St. Christophers’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church recently welcomed Ruth Ortega as the new parish secretary. Ortega has been a resident of Key Biscayne for the past 14 years and her two children participate in St. Christopher’s Montessori School program..

New drummer

Migrating hawks sighted in Cape Florida

Florida is on one of this hemisphere’s major migration paths and since birds commonly migrate following the shoreline, Key Biscayne is the stepping stone to the Caribbean and South America. “It’s an exciting place for birds all year-round,” says Dr. Bob Kelley, president of the Tropical Audubon Society. “The Cape Florida lighthouse is the take off point for the migration of hawks in October.”

Bruce Neville, who leads monthly bird walks in the Virginia Key/Key Biscayne area, says that “a bit of a headwind or, better yet, a good storm out of the southeast” provide ideal conditions for hawk watching. Nevill has seen more than half a dozen different types of hawks on the Key this month. Participants in a bird walk at Cape Florida on October 20 spotted a peregrine falcon.

