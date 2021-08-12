The Nixon Years

By Linda Thornton

For those too young to remember, Richard Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, maintained a Florida “Winter White House” on Bay Lane. He had been a frequent visitor to the Key Biscayne Hotel and Villas as vice president, due to his friendship with local businessman Charles “Bebe” Rebozo. After he was elected president, he took up residence on the island in early 1969.

He purchased a house at the corner of Bay Lane and West Matheson. The house is no longer standing. It was replaced, all but the front door with the presidential seal by the purchaser of the property, the Spanish singer Rafael.

In those days, there were two security checkpoints, one at Harbor and Bay Lane and one at West Matheson and Harbor. For many residents in the immediate area the checkpoints were a hassle. Friends had to be cleared before they were allowed admittance to the neighborhood.

Others, particularly young people, found the experience fascinating. “We’d hear the helicopter and head for a neighbor’s yard on Harbor Point,” recalled James Owens. “We’d have clearance because our friends lived past the checkpoint.” The boys would watch the comings and goings of the illustrious personages with awe. Sometimes the president would wave. Security on the island was tight. Navy frogmen swarmed offshore, helicopters hovered, and thick hedges protected the sides of the house from view.

Residents still recall how quiet it was on the island in those days — aircraft were rerouted around the island during the Nixon presidency and nary a jet was to be seen.

Birth of the Athletic Club

By Nancye Ray

In the mid-1960’s, several Key Biscayne residents had a dream to help their prized resource -- their children. Sports on the island were a ragtag arrangement of several splinter groups: flag football sponsored by the Key Biscayne Presbyterian church, soccer supported by Calusa Park and Ralph Foster and baseball with Alberto Macia.

The first organizational meeting was held in the office of Dr. John Handwerker. From that and other meetings held on Dick Vernon’s back porch, an organization was formed to assume responsibility to provide financial assistance to youth sports programs.

“We would get money from anywhere and everywhere,” said Foster. “Dick Vernon would make a donation and would print up tickets, sell them and have a raffle.”

Many of the founding fathers were involved in athletic events on the Key and had children who participated in sports. Mort Fried remembers that he was active because of his children and “felt it was beneficial to the entire youth population.”

Handwerker said he was involved out of a sense of civic duty. “I’ve been involved in a lot of things on the island,” said Handwerker, “but I would say the athletic club produced as much if not more results than any other thing I did.”

In 1966, age 11 and 13 soccer groups were started. At the time, girls were only involved as cheerleaders although they also had a dream to take the field. That dream was realized in 1967 with the founding of the first Key Biscayne female soccer squad. Before the history books were closed, this team went on to win 59 straight games.

“You could say that countywide girls soccer started on Key Biscayne,” said coach Foster. “For the next five years our girls were undefeated in the county and our three boys teams were more than holding their own.”

Real estate

James Salas, broker-associate with Fortune International Realty has sold three Key Biscayne properties. Unit 902 in Key Colony sold for $340,000 while Unit B1 No. 726 sold for $260,000. A house at 455 Allendale closed for $685,000.

Key Biscayne Hotel

By Susi Westphal

On January 21, 1953, the papers were filled with the news of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s inauguration as 34th president of the United States. But buried on page 4-A of the Miami Herald there was a two-paragraph item about the opening of the first hotel on Key Biscayne, which was attended by 200 guests who dined and were entertained by a water show performed in the pool.

It was, of course, the birth of the Key Biscayne Hotel which would later prove to be quite newsworthy for a number of reasons. Yet, initially, there was skepticism about Frank. John and Elliot Mackles’ decision to build their hotel on the barrier island. Turee Neale, wife of Bob Neale, the hotel’s first manager, laughs as she remembers people saying to her husband, “Well, that’s just about the end of the world out there.”

Best of Key Biscayne

Geno Marron, at the Sonesta Beach Resort Sea Breeze bar, makes the best piña colada on the island.

Editor's Note. Geno continues to create "bar magical moments" now at DUNE Burgers on the Beach in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.