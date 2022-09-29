Are you ready for football?

Passing by the Village Green, you may have noticed the helmet-clad youngsters going through their drills. This can only mean one thing: the 2005 football season is just around the corner.

Just like the ’Fins and ’Canes, the Key Biscayne Athletic Club (KBAC) Key Rats reported back to camp with all the energy and enthusiasm that percolates through a squad of players at the beginning of a new campaign.

“The players have been back in camp for about three weeks and are eager to begin playing competitive games,” said Tackle Football Commissioner Dr. Michael Kelly.

A meeting of prospective coaches was held Tuesday, August 9, to fill head and assistant coach positions. Those interested in coaching flag football or assisting the program in any way should contact Luis De La Cruz.

Art in Public Places

The Art in Public Places Board has shored up its budget for its first public art project, and work on the installation started last week.

Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek said the board intends to debut its first public art installation, a pair of brightly-tiled fountains in the McIntyre Street median, when project artist Sarah Morris comes to the Village to speak on December 4.

Construction of the project, called “Monaco Fountains,” got underway last week as crews started building the bases of the two fountains. Later, crews will install pumps and filtration systems as well as the colorful mosaic tiles and pavers that will surround the fountains.

Landscaping of the median will come last, Kurlancheek said.

Miami Bridge gala

Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services held its annual dance and auction at the Sonesta Beach Resort. Masters of ceremonies were Bob Soper and Dave Barry. Special awards were given to John and Selene Devaney and Nancy Ray, editor and publisher of the Islander News. Dyan Simon and son Brett were among those in attendance.

2nd Annual Wine tasting

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne held the 2nd Annual Key Biscayne Wine Tasting at the Sonesta Beach Resort. Proceeds went to Rotary charities, including the Diabetes Center at the University of Miami.

Novelist Susan Isaacs to speak

Best-selling novelist Susan Isaacs gets her inspiration when characters pop into her head and beg her to tell their stories. “My characters sort of come to me and say, ‘Please tell my story,’” said Isaacs, a part-time Key Biscayne resident who has written such hits as “Compromising Positions,” “Shining Through,” and “Almost Paradise.”

She sticks to a tight schedule. “Writing can be art, but it’s also a job,” she explains. “Most of the professionals have a regular writing schedule, even if it makes them want to bang their heads against the desk.”

Isaacs will share more about what inspires her novels when she talks with her fellow Key Biscayners on Wednesday in the Community Center.

Post honors Zambrano

Members of American Legion Post 374 and Women’s Auxiliary recently honored Delaney Zambrano for her efforts selling magnetic ribbons supporting U.S. soldiers.

Retirement and giving back

Retirement, when taken to mean post-employment passiveness, is “a misnomer,” according to Ron Drucker. “Really, it is an opportunity to redirect your experience and gain additional experiences.”

Though pastimes like sailing factor into the retired life of this 63-year-old Key Biscayne resident, so does serving an array of organizations, from the New World Symphony to the Pankey Institute for Advanced Dentistry.

“I learn by being a part of this diversity of organizations,” says Drucker, a former top railroad executive. “Every time I go to one of the meetings, I learn something new and something different about a wide variety of interesting areas and hopefully I contribute to the meetings with my background and my experiences. Also, I have lots of fun doing it.”

That explains Drucker’s enthusiasm to serve his alma mater, the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, an all-honors college in New York City’s East Village, as chair of the board of trustees.

“Becoming the chairman of the board of trustees allows me to give back some of the benefits that I gained from having been able to go through the school,” said Drucker.

Tsunami aid letter

By Phili Bullard

I want to thank all the people who joined in on the Saturday Bake Sale raising money for the tsunami victims. We raised $1,019. A huge thank you to Winn-Dixie for donating many supplies and to those who made such generous donations.