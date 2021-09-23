Carlos Dollabella wins in Beijing

Key Biscayne’s Carlos Dollabella can add 2011 world title to his long list of triathlon accomplishments after winning his age-group at the ITU Sprint Age-Group World Championships September 10, in Beijing.

Competing in rainy weather, Dollabella earned one of six gold medals for the U.S. team by finishing the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run in 1 hour, 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

“I think I won the race on the swim,” he said. “I have been doing triathlons for 30 years, raced professionally in the 80’s and always dreamed of being world champion, and here it is at 50 years old.”

Fried inaugurated as Commodore

In March, the Key Biscayne Yacht Club underwent a “change of watch” with the selection of Mark Fried as the club’s 57th Commodore. He intends to serve his one year term with an eye on the future.

A Key Biscayne resident since 1952, Fried slowly moved up the chain of command. His parents joined the Yacht Club when it was established in 1955, and his father, Mortimer, was elected commodore in 1967.

“Particularly where community service is concerned, he was an inspiration to me,” notes Fried, who also is a past-president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club.

“I’ve got a very supportive and unified flag and board, who seem to have accepted the objectives that I have set, and I am very happy to be working with them,” states Fried.

Baking in Managua

Ana Somarriba, Pat Peralta, Pat Romano and Charlotte Somarriba shared a copy of the Islander News with members of the Rotary Club in Managua and workers of the bakery at Batahola School.

Day of Prayer for Peace

As a historic first for Key Biscayne, St. Agnes Catholic Church will host a “Day of Prayer and Peace and Justice” Monday, October 24 -- an invitation to members of the community to change their hearts.

Billed as an extraordinary event honoring Our Lady Queen of Peace, the spiritual celebration is expected to draw 4,000 visitors from around the world. The “Day of Prayer” will feature a mass, a prayer of the rosary, and a talk by Marijia Pavlovi, one of the visionaries of the apparition of The Blessed Mother in Medjugorje, a village in Bosnia.

Conceived by Father Jose Hernando of the St. Agnes Parish, and open to all faiths, the “Day of Prayer” will be a reminder of the important pillar that peace represents in the family, society and country.

Invasion of cyclists

Letter to Editor by Sylvia Tamames

For years, cyclists have been a concern for all islanders and it seems the problem has increased with the invasion of cyclists in our streets.

We homeowners are paying property taxes and pay tolls to get into Key Biscayne on a daily basis, and accept this as a small price to pay for living in an exclusive area.

Now I think you will agree that sidewalks are made for people to walk and the streets for automobiles to drive safely instead of dodging around groups of cyclists. In my opinion, we need a safe place for cyclists to have the freedom of riding their bikes without interfering with our already congested streets. Maybe a solution would be to create bike paths that would separate them with plastic guardrails such as the ones we see on I-95.

Something needs to be done immediately before this problem gets worse. Cyclists are invading our streets and don’t provide any economic benefit to our city.

Open House for Realtors

The Towers of Key Biscayne held a special Realtors open house at its new restaurant, Saporis.

Laws for bicycles already exist

Letter to Editor by Robert Luttgen

Two recent letters to the Islander News demonstrate that we still have a ways to go in educating the public on bicycle rules and regulations.

The answer to the legal question posed by Ms. Tamames: In Florida, a bicycle is classified as a vehicle. The Florida Uniform TrafficControl Law (Chapter 316, Florida Statutes) governs the operation of all vehicles operating on public roads in the State. A person in control of a vehicle on a street or highway is a driver. As a driver, a cyclist must follow the traffic rules common to all drivers. As the driver of a bicycle he must also follow regulations adopted specifically for bicycles.

Bicycle riders can receive traffic citations for violating traffic laws. Those 15 years old and under can be assessed a $49.50 fine. Bicyclists 14 years old can be assessed fine for moving and non-moving infractions, and can be assessed points on their drivers license. More importantly, riders can be charged criminally for criminal traffic infractions.

As far as sidewalks are concerned, the state says that a bicyclist has all the rights and duties applicable to a pedestrian. The bicyclist shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing such pedestrian. Key Biscayne could pass an ordinance that prohibited riding on sidewalks, only if expressly authorized by the state.

I hope this is not considered. The bike lane next to traffic is no place for children or other slow riders.