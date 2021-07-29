Baby Elephant is born

On Thursday July 2, a baby elephant was born at the Crandon Park Zoo. The calf weighed 200 pounds at birth and is growing daily. Its name is Ganesh. The parents, Dalip and Seetna, were donated to the Crandon Park Zoo by philanthropist and Zoological Society of Florida member Ralph Scott when they were one year old. Metrozoo stated that they believe this was the only successful captive birth of an Asian elephant in all the Southeastern United States.

La Scala grand opening

Another restaurant for Key Biscayne made its grand opening on Tuesday evening in L’Esplanade Mall and they will serve all types of Italian food. Pino Pichler, along with Mario Cortensi, Maurella Valentino and Alberto Mariani are partner’s in the restaurant's ownership.

When asked why he felt positive with La Scala’s success, Mr. Pichler stated, “La Scala is an elegant, quiet restaurant, with average prices. Key Biscayners want good quality food and a nice presentation of their selection.”

Editor’s note: La Scala Italian Bistro is still going strong today, now under the ownership of Chandra DeSilva. They have moved to The Arcade Mall, at 180 Crandon Blvd.

What do you like best about Key Biscayne?

New director at KB Athletic Club

Ed Sanchez, president of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club, has announced the appointment of John Walters as the new director of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club.

The Athletic Club is currently searching for coaches for girls’ volleyball and boy’s flag football. The Key Biscayne boys’ soccer team, which won the Orange Bowl Soccer tournament and was Dade Youth Soccer Association City Champions, will be leaving today for The National Capital Soccer Tournament in Washington D.C.

Ocean Village construction begins

Southern Contractors, Inc., developers of Brickell Shores, Venetian Isle and Venetian Harbor, have just closed on their first development on Key Biscayne. On Thursday, July 16, preliminary construction began for the 140-unit condominium called Ocean Village. Jose Macia, president of Southern Contractors, and his partners, Alonso Portuondo, Michael Smithies and Alfonso Villaraos, have created what they feel is a unique, low density development with a Polynesian atmosphere.

Speaking on behalf of Southern Contractors, Alonso Portuondo stated, “We believe that Ocean Village is a novel concept for Key Biscayne. We have taken an approximately 6.3 acre parcel that is property oriented. Ocean Village will be heavily landscaped with two lagoon pools connected by a river. The tropical atmosphere of Key Biscayne is the main concept we have stressed in our design plans.” Can Village will be four stories in height, which conforms to the zoning on the property.

Free cake

The Royal Wedding was celebrated on Wednesday, July 29 at the English Pub on Key Biscayne with free champagne and a slice of wedding cake given to all dinner guests. General Manager of the Pub, Mr. Ed Toby, and head captain, Tom Entwistle, were delighted to pose in front of the special cake made by the chef at the English Pub.

Ferry route considered

Plans to provide the Miami area with a waterborne transportation system are well underway according to Stuart Sorg, president of the Coconut Grove Developmental Authority. “We are exploring the use of a hydrofoil as a supplement to the rapid transit system,” said Mr. Sorg. “Boats of this type are already in use in the English Channel, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Miami is the largest city whose past, present, and future is linked closely to the water that’s no type of water transportation service available for public use.”

One idea being explored is the use of a 60 passenger hydrofoil that would run weekdays between Dinner Key in Coconut Grove to downtown Miami which would appeal to business people and shoppers alike. The boat could then be used on weekends to transport people back and forth from Dinner Key to Crandon Marina. People wishing to go to Crandon Park could load their bikes onto the boat and, by utilizing the bicycle trail that links Crandon Marina to Crandon Park, bike up to the park for the day without having to fight the weekend traffic Rickenbacker Causeway.

Welcome Pamela

We welcome Pamela Ibarguen to the Klock Co. Realtors sales staff in our Key Biscayne office. Pamela attended the University of South Carolina. She became one of Florida’s first registered yacht brokers and was advertising manager for Investment Banking magazine and Owner and Manager of High Fashion Boutiques.

What was selling in Classified

Sacrifice Sale: By Owner. Key Colony II, high floor, 2 br, 2 ba., ready to occupy. Outstanding city, bay, and ocean view. Priced below market for quick sale at $215,000.