Village approves the first two ordinances

During a meeting last week, the Village Board of Trustees approved two ordinances on first reading. The first ordinance, which would be the first ordinance in the Village code book, designates the Village Board of Trustees as the local planning agency for the Village. On first reading, the trustees approved the ordinance unanimously. The second ordinance creates the Village Board as the organization with jurisdiction in all zoning matters.

Julie Alvarez joins Coldwell Banker

“When Fortune bought Iriondo-Ecker in 1989, I was at a point where I needed a break, so I took a year off,” explains Julie Alvarez. That’s when the offer from Coldwell Banker came along. “Our job is to make it happen — get the buyer what they want and the seller what they need and we don’t care which real estate office it happens in.”

Muchos Baskets

The invitations to Marilyn Boratto’s party said, “Thank you for a great year.” The party was held at Muchos Baskets, a gift basket store in the Square Shopping Center. The event was a show of appreciation to her friends and clients for their support.

In the spirit of small-town chumminess, Dr. Alberto Suarez was seen in the corner of Marilyn’s store admiring the selection with the computer repairman that had stopped in to fix his office computer. The system “had been down all week,” according to office manager, Mayra Perez. “We dragged him here, we all needed a glass of wine,” joked Mayra.

Trustees looking to acquire Rebozo property

Mort Fried has been named to lead a committee to look into acquiring the so-called Rebozo property on Crandon Boulevard for use by the Village. The nine-acre property, between the Galleria and Anthony’s Automotive, is valued at $1 million per acre.

“I feel we should start looking into acquiring this property for public use because some day we will wake up and there will be a construction sign there,” said Trustee Luis Lauredo during a Board meeting last Tuesday.

Dean of Soccer

The Key Biscayne Athletic Club’s dean of soccer, Ralph Foster, has led island youngsters through yet another season. Attending as many practices and games as he could fit into a day, the former Key Biscayne Elementary School physical education instructor oversaw 12 traveling and 8 intramural teams. He is currently preparing two teams for the city championship.

Letter of thanks

On behalf of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful sponsors and supporters for making our annual fundraiser a success.

We are extremely fortunate in having such generous neighbors on Key Biscayne. We would also like to acknowledge the relentless enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by Angie Carreno and Debi Portela. They deserve the credit for making this fundraiser such a great success. Without their dedication this party would not have been possible.

Rafael Portela, M.D. / President, KBAC 2/4/92

Key Goalies lead Gulliver to state championship

Winning the state championship, in their third and final year, was a dream come true for Gulliver goalies Spence Taintor and Andrew Kralik. “It’s still hitting me,” says Kralik. “I had always dreamed of winning the state championship.”

While their friendship has grown over the years, both know that on the soccer field there is a definite air of competitiveness. “We push each other,” says Taintor. “We practice together and help each other. I think our friendship will last. Even when we have our own families and everything, I think we’ll still be friends.”

Fashion show

Scott’s Village and The Welk collaborated for a Mother’s Day fashion show at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne. While families enjoyed the brunch buffet, island mothers and daughters modeled the latest outfits.

Scott Flowers kept the show moving as she sorted out the chaos backstage. Linda White juggled shoes and matched outfits to accessories at light speed.

I love the game

Ever since she was four years old and her mother, Jane, convinced the then-president of the Athletic Club to make the intramural team co-ed, Leigh Torres has played competitive soccer. Now 16, she is beginning to think about choosing a college with a strong soccer program.

Torres, born in Mexico City, has lived on Key Biscayne for 13 years and has grown up in a soccer environment. Besides the influence of her Chilean father, Onofre, who played soccer in his youth, Torres’ older brother, Philip, also plays.

“I love the game,” says Torres. “I’ve been playing for so long.”