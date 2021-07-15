No More Banks

Our lovely Key already has two drug stores and more banks than I can count. So, why are there plans for more of each?

My first choice for the old Food Fair/Pantry Pride/Hyde Park would be a green playing field. My second choice would be for a family-style restaurant similar to Applebee’s, Friday’s, Bennigan’s or the Olde Key Grille, enlarged and in a better location.

We lost the English Pub, and the Sand Bar blew away in Hurricane Andrew. We really need a place for a cold beer or soda, where we can visit with our friends, and a reasonably priced place to take the kids for a non-gourmet hamburger or some nice hot wings.

If we can’t get a green field, hopefully some commercial interest will bring us what we don’t have rather than more of what we’ve already got

— Allene Nicholson (letter to the editor)

Village Hires New Senior Coordinator

New York resident Roxy Lohuis has emerged from a pool of 22 applicants to land a position with the Village as the new Coordinator of Senior Services.

A three-person selection committee -- consisting of Key Biscayne resident Richard McGill, Village Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth and Paul Hunt, the coordinator of senior services for the City of Coral Gables -- was unanimous in its final decision to endorse Lohuis to the Village Manager position.

“She comes across as very empathetic and also very capable,” said committee member Hunt. Lohuis has seven years of experience in dealing with senior citizens. She is also no stranger to South Florida, having earned a B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of Miami.

She will begin her appointment with the Village on September 4.

Saved from Darkness

By performing more than 1,500 corneal transplants over the course of his career, Dr. Eduardo Alfonso has saved more than a few people from a life of darkness.

Alfonso graduated from college and medical school at Yale University. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Bascom Palmer and his fellowship on corneal diseases and transplants at Harvard Medical School.

The University of Miami School of Medicine faculty is well represented in the latest edition of America’s Top Doctors, with more than 75 physicians in disciplines ranging from cardiology to dermatology, according to Alfonso.

“Doctors in this book are selected by fellow doctors answering, ‘If you or a loved one needed medical care, who would you go to?’ ” he explained. “It’s a significant honor for Miami to have a world-class medical center that includes a group of clinicians honored this way. I often have friends tell me that they plan to move away from Key Biscayne one day when they retire. My advice is to stay close to Miami where you can find excellent medical care, an important need of the aging population.”

Alfonso lives on the Key with his wife, Molly, and three children

Parade Committee

Most residents go to the parade to watch the floats, marching bands and wave flags and go home saying, “That was fun.” Most attend the 4th of July BBQ and think, “Isn’t that nice?”

Behind the 4th of July festivities is a dedicated group of people who form the 4th of July Parade Committee. They begin working on next year’s parade shortly after the 4th, thinking of ways they can improve the activities, giving their time in hopes that the next parade is even better than its predecessor. We salute the committee’s efforts in creating a small-town parade that fills our hearts with joy.

Fast-food Restaurant Closing

The owners of the Key Executive Building and the adjacent site where the Kentucky Fried Chicken is located want to develop a three-story office complex to replace KFC after the lease of the fast-food restaurant expires on August 31.

According to Joy McKenna, president of the property management firm Research Management Corporation, building plans have already been submitted to the Village and are awaiting a zoning hearing. “What the owners are trying to do is put up a new building that is in conjunction with what the Village is looking for in new construction,” McKenna said.

So, does this mean the Island’s only fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru window is soon to be finger-licking gone?

“There is no future for KFC on Key Biscayne,” said Juan Mojica, regional manager of Kazi Foods of Florida Inc., which owns the KFC on Key Biscayne as well as 10 others in Miami. Mojica said that while he would like to renew his lease, he realizes this is unlikely. “I guess it’s a matter of economics,” he said.

