30-year forecast given for restored beach

The prognosis for Key Biscayne’s $2.2 million beach restoration is good, says Dr. Elliot Tyler, who spearheaded the 16-year effort to restore the sand to Key Biscayne’s severely eroded beach.

Tyler spoke before the Key Biscayne Rotary Club Friday, telling members something of the present, past, and future of the beach. He was given an award by the club in recognition of his work to get the Key’s 2.4 miles of new sand.

Tyler said the beach is expected to last at least 30 years under normal conditions and should be able to withstand a category four hurricane of 24-hour duration without major erosion. An erosion control trust fund has been established from which funds can be taken to restore the beach if such a storm occurs.

Community school wins award

Key Biscayne Community School was one of 12 Dade County schools to win top merit awards as part of the Quality Instruction Incentive Program to reward outstanding educators. The school was one of seven elementary schools honored during a luncheon at the Omni International Hotel.

The Community School’s special project was improving map skills and global awareness. Using newspapers, videos, and computers to gather information, students’ performance in geography increased 38 points school-wide. Parents were a key element in the project, offering support through a fund-raising carnival complete with dancers, singers, food items, and costumes from around the world.

Rotary Club welcomes first woman member

Anne Owens, publisher of the Islander News, was admitted as the first female member of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club at Friday’s breakfast meeting. “It’s a happy occasion,” said President Joe Kiene of Owens’ membership. “We’re glad to have her.”

The Key Biscayne Rotary Club admits members based on their professions in order to have diverse representation among its membership in all fields of business. There are presently 60 members in the Key Biscayne chapter. Rotary International only recently voted to admit women into its membership.

“I am greatly honored as an individual to have been invited,” said Owens. “I believe all that matters is the work we do for mankind in our lives and this is Rotary’s objective.”

Tom Kimen

Hungry dolphin fish are still prowling off our coast as Tom Kimen proved with this 12-pound fish he hooked north of Fowey Light. Last weekend anglers reported scattered schools of small fish a few miles off Key Biscayne.

Hot story

On top of a hot story is news department reporter Darrell Nicholson.

Shell denied all-night hours by county

Brandishing a beer can and displaying it before county commissioners, resident Charlie Michaels gave an example of what he expected to happen if commissioners voted yes to Shell Oil Company’s appeal to allow Paradise Shell, at the corner of Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard, to stay open 24 hours.

Key Biscayne Property Taxpayers Association spokesman Fran Smith and other area residents protested the potential for noise from radios, banging car hoods, and loud talking, as well as light pollution, drinking drivers, and a general decline in property values. The residents said that Crandon Boulevard was “not Dixie Highway” and that late at night there was little traffic, negating the need for an all-night self-service gas station and convenience store.

Robert Traurig, the attorney representing Shell, had protested that because the nearby 7-Eleven and the Amoco station are allowed to stay open, his client was under hardship.

Charlie Lau swings into action for Marlins

Charlie Lau, who recently signed with the Miami Marlins baseball club, tallied three hits in a pair of victories over the Vero Beach Dodgers this weekend.

Lau joined the class A team just as the summer season was coming to a close. “Charlie was out during the tryout camp earlier in the year, but during the Spring we really didn’t have any room on the roster,” explained Assistant General Manager Kevin Koffman. Changes to the Marlins’ roster a few weeks ago prompted negotiations with Lau and the 22-year-old was immediately worked into the lineup.

Lau filled in at first base and catcher, a position his father, the late Charlie Lau Sr., held with the Baltimore Orioles. “I like playing catcher, there are a lot more opportunities to move up as a catcher,” said Lau.

Charlie Lau Jr.’s playing career was brief, but he followed in his father’s footsteps and had a successful career as a batting coach and instructor. He passed away in 2016.

Doreen Stickney