Journalism award

The Maria Moors Cabot Prize, which recognizes contributions to inter-American understanding through excellence in journalism, is presented annually by Columbia University. Key Biscayne residents David Adams and Ines Lozano recently attended the annual Cabot Prize dinner in New York City, where they were photographed with one of this year’s winners, the Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa.

David Adams won the prize in 2002 and now sits on the board of judges for the prize.

Why Public Art?

By Frank Caplan

Key Biscayne’s Art in Public Places project, only in its third year, reached an important milestone with the dedication of our first public commission, Sarah Morris’ “Monaco Reflecting Pools,” at the Civic Center Oval.

One might ask, “Why public art?” This seems a proper question at a time when people of good will and good sense debate the role of government. Is it right that our local government should be involved in art?

We are an outward-looking community. We emphasize neighborliness and the public realm. This being our characteristic, public art is worthy of public commitment. But why art? Aren’t parks enough?

I suggest we are involved in art as a community for the same reason anyone is: Because art and response to art are human impulses. Because being alive involves the development and transmission of culture. Because art stimulates, teaches, and provokes us. Because art brings us together. Because in our frenetic lives, no matter whether it pleases or displeases, art calls us to be present and in touch with our senses. Art enlivens the places we occupy.

We look for meaning in things, in joyous times, in wrenching times, even in stray moments. Art is a tool in this process. So, think of beautification as not just landscaping. Think of public works as not just sewers and sidewalks. In fact, think of a sidewalk as a canvas. More on that to come.

Power Lines

Ongoing Crandon Boulevard road work could force the issue of whether or not to bury the Village’s power lines. Master Plan officials discussed underground lines at a recent construction meeting, saying the time is now for the south end of the island—otherwise, everything they are installing currently would have to be torn up if the Village decides to bury utilities in the future, something local leaders have discussed at length and continue to consider.

Officials are meeting with Village Manager Jacqueline Menendez to talk about the subject, and the Village Council will likely get involved early next year. “We’ll see how strong the Council’s resolve is on this issue,” said Crandon consultant Ramon Castella, who has also been hired by the Village to start planning for the underground utilities.

Jazz at the Church

Ad Gustum Closes

Dr. Bob Simons’ weekday morning ritual revolves around coffee paired with lighthearted domino matches with his friend Dr. Norm Schatz. For years, the convivial contests unfolded at Ad Gustum, located at 180 Crandon Blvd.

“They knew what we liked to eat,” says Simons in describing the personalized service he received from the wait staff. When the popular eatery shut down several weeks ago, Simons, a facial plastic surgeon, and Schatz, a neuro-ophthalmologist, understandably felt dismayed by the prospect of seeking a new haunt for their morning games. “Ad Gustum provided a place of comfort for a number of us,” says Simons.

Insurance agent Julian Goldstein says he is still searching for a replacement venue. “I tried a few other places but none compares with Ad Gustum in terms of quality. It was a nice place to get a cup of coffee and converse with the guys. We would shoot the breeze and then go our separate ways.”

KB Yacht Club celebration

Yoga Workshop

New York City-based yoga instructor, Sri Dharma Mittra, will offer a workshop titled “The Great Practice” on Sunday in the multipurpose room of the Village Community Center. Organized by Mittra’s longtime pupil, Veronica Vidal, the workshop is designed for all skill levels.

Dharma Mittra is making his third trip to Key Biscayne. “He is the most humble and beloved teacher,” Vidal said. A central component of Dharma Mittra’s workshop is the practice of ancient breathing practices to purify and energize the physical system, increase the flow of oxygen and stimulate the flow of prana, also known as cosmic energy.

Robert Marshall Renn

Former Key resident Robert (Bob) Renn, 54, passed away Saturday, October 21. He was born on March 11,1952, in Berwyn, Illinois, the son of Elizabeth White Renn and the late Donald Marshall Renn.

He was preceded in death by his brother Keith. He attended Coral Gables Senior High School and graduated from Miami Dade Community College. He loved the ocean and fishing and obtained his Captain’s License in 1983. He will be missed.