Silver Sands

The saga over the Silver Sands Beach Resort’s three oceanfront suites has ended. For nearly three years the owners of the 56-unit resort have been in conflict with Village, County and State officials over additions to the original design of the oceanfront units damaged by Hurricane Andrew.

“They will be exactly as they were before the hurricane,” said Pepe Barasoain, the resort manager. Construction has started up again recently and he anticipates the three units being completed by November.

Problems with the reconstruction began when the Village realized it had mistakenly issued a permit for the units in violation of the beach preservation ordinance. The permit also did not comply with state and county requirements restricting a two-story structure seaward of the coastal control line.

Turning on the light

Cape Florida Lighthouse reopens

This weekend, the Cape Florida Lighthouse will move from its Dark Ages to its Renaissance.

Closed for public safety reasons since 1988, the lighthouse will be reopened with public celebration activities throughout the day on Saturday at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Entrance fees to the park will be waived during the day’s festivities, which will include tours of the lighthouse area, historical re-enactments of events with characters in lighthouse history, a fly-by of Coast Guard helicopters and fireworks.

“The exciting thing is the public gets to experience everything first for free,” park manager Lee Niblock said. A dedication will be held from 8-9 p.m. when a U.S. Navy Cologuard will kick off the relighting ceremony.

Event sponsors include the Village of Key Biscayne and the Ocean Club, along with the Sonesta Beach Resort. The $1.5 million restoration project was spearheaded by Dade Heritage Trust and the Florida Park Service eight years ago.

Lighthouse poems

By Irene Morales, 4th grade

L - lighting everyone’s way

I - illuminating lantern

G - giving everyone light

H - housing for its keeper

T - tallest information station

H - helpful in any way

O - overlooking the water

U - unique in every way

S - scenic view

E - everlasting light

By Victor Ramirez, 2nd grade

I love our lighthouse by the sea

It will soon have a light for all to see

It will welcome sailors to the Key

The lighthouse is special for you and me.

Our lighthouse will soon stand tall

The hurricane did not win after all.

Carrying the torch

Calusa Playhouse unsafe

The Village permit to restore the Calusa Playhouse has expired and Village officials have determined the structure is unsafe. In a recent field inspection, representatives from the Village Building, Zoning and Planning department observed the historic theater, which is within Village limits, to be “vacant, unguarded and open at the front gate as well as the rear of the structure,” which was closed by the county for public-safety reasons in January 1995 and burned by fire one month later.

The permit to restore the playhouse expired in March and no measures have been taken to bring the building into compliance. According to Village Building Director John Little, officials last summer applied for a variance for the reconstruction of the playhouse from Dade County. “We received plans to upgrade the playhouse and issued a permit and pretty much edited it for people to move on it,” he said.

Grand Bay

The first Grand Bay residences will soon be ready for occupancy .

“Closings on units will begin in October,” said Shannon Shelby, director of marketing at Grand Bay Residences. Once buyers close and receive their certificate of occupancy, they can begin to move in. “We’re very pleased with sales and the quality of the buyers,” Shelby said.

Ground has not broken on the hotel portion of the Grand Bay project. Shelby said the developer would break ground on the second residential building once most of the units in the first building are sold.

Our new cartoonist

Peter Evans has joined The Islander News as staff cartoonist. Evans is a freelance marketing advertising consultant who also has experience as a copywriter, art director, photographer, and television commercial director. Evans has lived on Key Biscayne for 28 years.

Church bells

Here on the island of Key Biscayne we’re graced with two churches from which emanate the ethereal sound of church bells. They are a midday respite during the hectic work week, a chance to spiritually refuel. On Sundays, the bells are a call to worship, sounding the start and end of church services. Their Sunday morning sound peels the layers of memory back to small towns of Cuba or the hamlets of New England and the midwest.

I think they remind many of the old country,” said Father Jose Hernando of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Although the ringing sounds come from the bell towers of both St. Agnes and St. Christopher’s by-the-sea Episcopal Church, some may be surprised to know the bells are not rung by people but are recordings.

The bell at St Christopher’s was purchased by T.O. Sykes in memory of his father. The bell was originally placed atop the cistern at the old Matheson coconut plantation and was moved to its present location in 1967.

Those lazy days of summer

Megan, Alexandra and Justin Andrews hosted playmates for an end of summer bash. A balloon toss and water slide was followed by a snappy Macarena.