It is a sad irony that as we draw close to celebrating a decade of self-government, our small community has never been more divided. Self-government has never been easy on this island of many chiefs and few Indians, but our largest capital improvement to date -- the civic center construction -- has created an atmosphere of mistrust and incivility that far surpasses any disagreements we may have had on the purchase of the Village Green, the storm water project, even the sanitary sewer project.

Everyone thinks he or she is in the majority on the issue. “The majority wants us to build the civic center.” “The majority doesn’t want the construction.” The reality is no one knows what the majority wants.

Ritz Carlton opens

When it opens on July 19, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will feature a 20,000-square-foot spa, a 1,200-foot beach and an 11-court tennis center under the direction of tennis legend Cliff Drysdale.

General manager John Cottrill said he and the staff of the beachfront resort look forward to being part of the community. The 402-room deluxe oceanfront resort sits in the Grand Bay area of Key Biscayne, and was developed by G.B. Hotel Partners LTD., a partnership led by Douglas Weiser.

With a decor inspired by West Indies Colonial design, the 13-story Ritz-Carlton captures the waterfront setting with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a view of palm gardens and the Atlantic Ocean.

Ocean Club tops off Tower One

The topping off for Ocean Tower One, one of 11 residential buildings at The Ocean Club luxury resort condominium community, is set for Friday, July 27, with completion of the 14-story tower slated for the first quarter of 2002.

“Despite the fact that we are approximately nine months away from the completion of Ocean Club Tower One, the building is virtually sold out, a testament to the popularity of our direct oceanfront buildings,” said John A. Hinson, president of Ocean Club Development Company.

Remembering Neal Colzie - letter from Manny Rionda

I can’t say I was a close friend of Neal Colzie. I never went out with him socially. We never spoke on the phone. We never exchanged emails. But somehow, Neal made me feel that we were close friends. I was fortunate to be part of five seasons worth of softball games where Neal Colzie umpired.

When I would arrive at the ballpark before a game and sit by my car, lacing up my cleats, I would see him out on the field. It was tough to tell behind those dark glasses, but it felt like he could see me, too. At the risk of embarrassing myself by appearing to wave at nobody, I would take a chance and wave. The first couple of times, much to my surprise, I would discover that Neil did see me, and he would promptly wave back. It soon became a ritual. Whenever I arrived or left the park, I would wait by my car until I thought Neil could see me and I waved hello or good-bye. He would return the wave and then we would continue on our separate ways.

Ball players can be superstitious. Our team won four consecutive championships. I wasn’t about to change this practice. I never got a chance to tell Neil, but somehow I think he knew his role in this ritual. Last week, I missed my first softball game in five seasons. I didn’t get a chance to say hello, to share a moment, or to say good-bye to Neal.

Just like he touched my life, I know that Neal Colzie touched hundreds, perhaps thousands of others. And just like I didn’t get a chance to say good-bye, I know that many of them didn’t either. But I will take my moments with Neal forward, recognize the positive effect he had on me and try to share that positive vibe with others.

Good-bye, Neal… You will be greatly missed.

Rotary Club Annual Dinner

Pretty Boutique

