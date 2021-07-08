Summer Fashion

By Elysze Held

This is the time of year it is almost too hot to go out until after 6 p.m. Then one can capture the ocean breeze while sitting outside at The Ritz-Carlton Cantina or under the tiki huts at the Sonesta.

I have been quite negligent in my seasonal shopping this year. Spring came and went and now the question is what to do with summer. Just wear less? Maybe the gorgeous Colombian and Brazilian girls to whom clothing is an option can get away with that, but not me. I’ll continue on a search for white linen.

I actually did venture out in the midday sun along with thousands of other Key Biscayners for our Fourth of July Parade, an event this town does right.

Walking the street offered ample time to survey the crowds. The Fourth of July Parade is typically not a high fashion occasion in the Village of Key Biscayne. I did not catch even one of the IT fashion statements of the season that are heralded in all the fashion magazines, and department store advertisements. There were no light airy, flirty sundresses or high-heeled sandals in sight; shorts or minis with midriff-baring halter-tops or nautical striped three-quarter length cotton jerseys with white jeans and red patent leather platforms.

We are just too hot and fully enjoying ourselves in the moment to worry about being on the best-dressed lists. But what was seen on all local fashionistas at the 2006 Fourth of July Parade? Designer sunglasses.

Chanel: a LOT of big C’s out there in black, white, silver and gold. Dior: The newest mirrored aviator wraparounds. Prada: Dark and wide-framed, definite star appeal. Gucci: Giant square black shades. Armani: Oval, round, square tortoise-shell frames. Valentino: White,Amber and gem colored. Versace: snakeskin patterned frames.

The logos of every worldwide fashion house flashed before my eyes and my head was spinning. Key Biscayne is IN!

Enjoying the 2006 July 4th festivities

Interview with Tony Fiorentino

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with one of the broadcast analysts for the Miami Heat and longtime Key Biscayne resident Tony Fiorentino.

IN. Who is your favorite player of all time?

Keith Askin, who is now an assistant coach for the Heat. He is respectful and focused on helping his team. Just to show you his character, he recently built a house for his mom.

IN. What do you look for in an NBA player?

You want to see how athletic he is, his quickness and size. You also look at the way people handle themselves.

IN. What do you have to say to the youth of Key Biscayne?

Respect yourself, respect others, take responsibility for your own actions.

IN. You have been a coach and a broadcaster. Which one do you prefer?

I love both. Having coached, I have the ability to tell viewers how the play happened, and I still coach private lessons. I have the best of both worlds.

Public Art project

Miami artist Jose Bedia — famed in South Florida and beyond — is in serious talks with Key Biscayne Art in Public Places Board to bring a series of public installations to the island.

Bedia’s work would be on seven “mini-plazas” that are part of the final phase of the Crandon Boulevard Master Plan. Art Board member Rosa de la Cruz said Bedia’s work will appeal to residents young and old. “It's a playful something that will bring us joy.”

The Cuban-born Bedia, who lives in Miami, has a long history of exhibitions in Miami, New York, Mexico and Europe. He is also commissioned to do several large-scale works at downtown Miami’s new Performing Arts Center.

In Key Biscayne, Bedia would create images within the sidewalk pavement of the seven mini plazas along Crandon. He would also provide matching formal drawings that can later be displayed on a wall.

Crandon Implementation Committee members agreed on the merits of hiring an artist of Bedia’s prestige at such a low price. “For me, it seems like a bargain,” Shayna Lopate said. Crandon committee Chair Henny Groschel-Becker wanted to be sure that the Art installation would not delay the road work project or create a safety hazard. The Art Board assured her it is well aware of those concerns and has addressed them.

“We know it has to happen quickly,” Art in Public Places Chair Veronica Scharf-Garcia said. “We brought in Bedia who is the best possible person for it.”

