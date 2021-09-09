Bake Sale for children of Afghanistan

A group of Key Biscayne youngsters held a bake sale on the Village Green to raise money for the children of Afghanistan. During a press conference last week, President George Bush asked each American child to raise $1 to send to Afghan children.

Islander News will celebrate 35th anniversary

Thirty-five years ago, The Islander News was founded in a home on Palmwood Lane. On November 1, Key Biscayne’s only weekly newspaper will celebrate its 35th year of operation with an open house. The open house will be held in The Islander offices on the third floor of the Key Executive Building from 5-7 p.m.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our readers, our advertisers, and all the people who have supported us over the years,” said publisher Anne Owens-Wright. “We are very proud to have served Key Biscayne for the past 35 years.”

Pablo Arraya

Key Biscayne’s Pablo Arraya finished third in the International Tennis Federation World Championships in Austria. Arraya , who is the teaching pro at the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, competed in the 40’s division. He lost in the semifinals to Pat Serrat of Australia, the current world champion.

Rain Delay

A little rain didn’t deter Maya Becker and Henny Groschel-Becker from participating in the Heritage Hunt on Sunday, one of the events for the 10th anniversary incorporation celebration. They just let a smile be their umbrella.

Key sends team members to assist bomb victims

Four members of the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department have been deployed to assist with the rescue effort in the wake of Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C. The group was at Homestead Air Force Base Wednesday morning waiting to find out whether they would be sent to New York or Washington.

Key Fire Rescue Chief John Gilbert is the leader of the task force of 72 South Florida Fire Rescue personnel. Three additional Key Biscayne Fire Rescue employees are also going, including Lt. Jeff Liversedge and firefighters Dan Feeney and Ron Erbel.

The Village cancelled its first budget hearing, which was to be held Tuesday night. Operations returned to normal on Wednesday morning. “We are looking for anything suspicious,” said Police Lt. Ben Torres.

Magellan mortgage celebrates 300,000,000 financed since 1998

Steve Myles remembrance

By Alan Fein / Special to Islander News

I was aware of Steve long before I met him. In the early 1980’s, not long after we moved to the Key, Susi and I would see this handsome couple walking around the island, a little mop-haired boy with them. They were beautiful and, to us, a mystery. We didn’t know who they were but everyone seemed to know them. As time went by, they had two mop-haired boys with them and always seemed happy.

One day, many years later, my friends Denny O’Hara and Tony Fiorentino asked me to join them for a round of golf. Denny said that his buddy Steve Myles would be playing. “You will love Steve,” Denny said.

Now, some people will tell you that golf is a window to the soul. There is some truth to this. If a person has a positive or negative view of life, it will reveal itself during a four-hour golf game. If a person is a lover of humanity, or, on the other hand, someone who can take or leave the company of those around him, it will show up during the day. The other thing about golf is that when men play, that testosterone that causes so much pain in the world is often at the fore. Sure, guys might say “great shot,” but in their hearts they want to win and hope your ball goes in the drink.

This guy Steve was the antithesis of all that. I’d never met him, but all through the day I felt like he was rooting for me, supporting me, reveling in my good shots, helping me get through the bad ones. We talked about life and love and kids and golf, and it was all positive.

Over the years, I played golf with Steve repeatedly, and every time was a celebration of life and good spirits, of brotherhood and sisterhood.

It’s hard to understand the seeming randomness of premature death. Since September 11, there are lots of families struggling with just that. Some people believe that God is calling. Some people believe that God just set the planets in motion and lets random things happen. I don’t know. But if there is a grand plan, I can see God taking Steve to help him shepherd to a better place some of the thousands who, in the past few days, suddenly found themselves cut off from their lives, their friends, their families. I can see him up there with those people, rooting for them, supporting them. “I’m going to help you get through this. It’s gonna be alright.” That would be Steve.