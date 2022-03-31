Lang named Interim Deputy Fire Chief

Even when he was just a student at Key Biscayne Elementary and St. Agnes Academy, Eric Lang knew he loved the community.

He’s been doing his best to help make the Key a better place for the past 14 years as a founding member of the Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Department. Now the longtime resident has a chance to make an even more direct impact. Fire-Rescue Chief John Gilbert last week named Lang as the department’s Interim Deputy Chief, replacing Franklin Barron, who retired March 2.

Village Manger Jacquline Menendez also said she expects good things from Lang. “He’s been with the department since its inception, and he does a fine, fine job.”

It’s a decision that could make Village Council members visionaries or fools. On Tuesday, Council members directed Village Manager Jacquline Menendez not to negotiate to buy a $6.1 million residential lot on Harbor Drive in order to create a bay-front park. Yet, they left a door open asking Menendez to meet with neighbors to discuss their concerns. Council member Pat Weinman told The Islander News she will put the issue back on the agenda in the future.

The debate revealed a philosophical divide on the Council, with some members saying it’s irresponsible to spend so much on a park, and others warning the lot next to the Key Biscayne Yacht Club at 200 Harbor Drive might be the Council’s last chance to leave a bayfront park as its legacy.

“I don’t think you are ever going to have a bay-front property that makes more sense than this one. Ten years from now, we’ll laugh at spending $6 million. We’ll look like visionaries,” said Vice Mayor Jorge Mendia.

Within the confines of the Key Biscayne Beach Club, the walls are covered with black-and-white photos of a tree-covered, undeveloped island. One dated 1928 shows a bath house and a wooden dock extending into Pines Canal. Other images provide aerial views of the sparsely populated barrier island.

Affixed to each frame is a small plaque inscribed with the name of the family who sponsored that particular image in the gallery. “Old-timers who visit the club really like seeing the photos,” said club manager Mike O’Brien.

The Beach Club is presently gearing up to celebrate its own 55-year history on Key Biscayne, hosting an old-fashioned family picnic on Saturday March 10, from 7-11 p.m.

The club opened in 1952 and for many years operated as a private oceanfront club for local property owners. Now, all residents are eligible to apply for membership.

For additional information on becoming a member, contact current Beach Club manager Paul Zuccarini at (305) 361-2813.

Demolition of Sonesta could begin this summer

The Sonesta Beach Resort redevelopment team will pursue an all-residential project with 165 units — despite the fact that almost everyone involved in the year-long Sonesta debate has said they would prefer a hotel on the site.

Plans submitted to the Building Zoning and Planning Department on March 16, call for no hotel — they depict 165 residential units with an average size of 3,700 square feet.

“Obviously, there is some disappointment that we couldn’t get the hotel concept in, but it’s still a very attractive project that contributes greatly to the community as a whole,” said Edgardo Defortuna.

If the Council approves the site plans this spring, demolition work at the site could start this summer.

Salutatorian at Ransom Everglades

Tatyana N. Camejo will graduate with honors from Ransom Everglades High School this week as Salutatorian of her class. A former Valedictorian of St. Agnes Academy, Camejo will be heading to Yale University this fall, where she plans to pursue a career in architecture or science.

Climate change messenger

Now Key Biscayne resident Henny Groschel-Becker, an oceanographer who currently works as a web designer for the Village of Key Biscayne and other communities, has completed the training program made famous by Vice President Al Gore in his Academy Award winning documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth.”

