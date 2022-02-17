Officials reveal plans for widening causeway

Plans for widening the west end of Rickenbacker Causeway were revealed Tuesday morning at a meeting of various county, city, and utility officials. The meeting was called by the engineering division of the county Public Works Department and was held in their offices on Brickell Avenue.

The plans call for the causeway to be widened to eight lanes from the toll gate to the first turnaround, then taper down to six lanes before joining the four-lane drawbridge. A bike path and extensive use of turn lanes on Brickell and South Miami Avenues are also included in the plans.

Pete Hernandez of the highway design division explained that this $2.5 million project is the first of a two-phase program to widen the entire causeway. He said the second phase, from the drawbridge to Bear Cut, is still 10 years in the future.

Group plans Nixon Museum

An effort to preserve the Richard Nixon compound on Bay Lane and turn the former president’s two homes into a permanent shrine will soon be underway on the Key, according to reliable informed sources.

An unidentified group or corporation has rented office space at 91 West McIntyre to test public reaction to the preservation plan, said one source who wishes to remain anonymous.

The office, which occupies the space once rented by the Slide Really Company, will be decorated with various photographs of Nixon while he served as president. It will be opened to the public sometime next week and will be staffed by full-time personnel who will field questions from the public concerning the plan.

Another source claims that if public reaction is favorable, donations will be solicited to buy the two Nixon homes to turn them into a museum.

Bay Lane residents split on Nixon museum

The residents of Bay Lane seem to be split on the idea of preserving the Nixon compound for a historical monument.

Concerned with traffic and parking problems, Charles Austin of 475 Bay Lane and Mrs. Harold Donaghue of 527 Bay Lane have expressed displeasure with the idea.

Mrs. Carl Simpson of 501 Bay Lane said she would like to see the compound preserved. C. G. (Bebe) Rebozo, Nixon’s next-door neighbor, has issued a separate statement supporting the effort.

Ed Campbell, who rents out a home on Bay Lane, would not comment. Other neighbors Sam Alston and Robert Ablpanalp could not be reached for comment.

“The whole idea doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Austin. “I just can’t see how it would be possible.” Austin, who lives on the corner of Bay Lane and Harbor Drive, noted there is no room to park cars in front of the Nixon homes. He remembers too well the problem with tourists parking their cars to try to see the Winter Whitehouse.

Chamber names banquet speaker

Jim Dooley, host of the nationally syndicated TV series “Great Adventure” will be the guest speaker at the annual Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Friday, March 21.

A former combat officer, TV star, and sports editor, Dooley’s background includes 37 years writing and broadcasting for both television and radio. He recently completed an 18-day journey around the world for his TV special “World on a String.”

10th annual soccer banquet

The 10th annual soccer banquet sponsored by the Key Biscayne Athletic Club honoring coaches, players, and parents was held last week.

Crandon parking fee

A proposal to charge admission to Crandon Park Zoo and a parking fee for Crandon Park could earn the county $350,000 a year in extra revenue, according to County Manager Ray Goode.

Goode outlined these proposals and other money-saving measures in a report to the Metro Commission last week. He estimated that a 50-cents admission charge into the zoo for all persons over 16 would bring in an additional $250,000 a year. A 25-cents per car parking fee for the Park would add another $95,000 to the county coffers.

