“The Thin Red Line” movie

Key Biscayne has closer ties to Hollywood than you might think.

“The Thin Red Line” a much-anticipated movie that was released January 15, was based on a novel of the same name that was written by one-time Key Biscayne resident James Jones.

Jones wrote the book, plus others, based on his own military experience. After living abroad in Paris for a few years, Jones and his family moved back to the United States. He took a position as a writing teacher at Florida International University and settled on the Key in 1974. However, the stay was for one year only.

Key resident Don Sacrider, is a long-time friend of Jones, having enjoyed Jones’ company as a youth in Southern Illinois. “Jim lived in Paris and met all types of people. I was proud of his success, but I was still able to always look at him as a friend.”

Manny Rionda gets creative with Key kids

Knowing that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s future, Manny Rionda, with his Creative Kids Writers Workshop, is helping children tap into uncharted parts of their minds.

While attending Boston College, where he earned a degree in marketing, Rionda volunteered with COMPASS, a group that helps “at risk” inner city kids. Through that work, he came to the conclusion that kids need guidance when they are still young.

Having spent a large portion of his childhood on Key Biscayne, Rionda returned to the island in the fall of 1995 and started the Creative Kids Writers Workshop with classes in his home.

“I started with this three-week writers workshop where we tackled a reading list, did creative writing, searched for our own stories and learned how to communicate this through oral and written word.”

Spaghetti dinner

Slurping spaghetti isn’t a bad way to raise money for a good cause. The Key Biscayne Community School held a dinner to raise funds to send the school safety patrol members to Washington D.C.

Tennis hall of fame

Soccer was Patricio Apey’s first love and he was good enough to be selected to the under-14 team of a Division I squad, Ultimately, he switched to tennis after a doctor prescribed playing tennis to rehab a leg injury. Apey eventually achieved success as a player, going on to win seven singles and 14 doubles titles in seven years on the pro circuit.

After seven years, Apey had had enough traveling and decided to go into coaching. At the time, though, coaching was not recognized as a desirable career choice. “All my friends and family did not want me to coach,” Apey said.

But today he is best known as a tennis coach. Apey is out on the court every day traveling the world, molding players into top juniors and professionals. He has coached 11 world champions, 29 Orange Bowl finalists, 23 South American Champions, and two European Champions.

Apey was the coach of Gabriela Sabatini, who became one of the game’s top players. Another Apey student was Key resident Pilar Vasquez, who he coached for 10-years, stretching from the juniors to the pros.

“He understood my game and I felt comfortable with him,” said Vasquez, who reached a career high No. 66 on the WTA world tour. “We’re pretty much the same way, easy going. We are still good friends.”

Update. Patricio Apey passed away in February, 2022.

April Tellam sets lacrosse records

Vanderbilt has two new women’s lacrosse records thanks to April Tellam, who led her team to a 15-5 win over Davidson in the school’s season opener. Tellam handed out seven assists, a team record, and also scored five goals, giving her 12 points in the game, another school record.

Rachel Fried finishes in top 10 in spelling bee

After finishing first place in the Key Biscayne Community School fifth grade spelling bee, Rachel Fried advanced to the Miami-Dade County Spelling Bee, which is sponsored by the Miami Herald and the Dairy Council of Florida.

While at the county-wide spelling bee at Barry University, Fried finished in the top 10 out of an estimated 300 students that participated.

Spradleys celebrate 50th

Former Key residents Doris and Gordon Spradley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their three children, Stephanie, Stephen, and Mark.

The Spradleys built their home in 1953 and lived there until 1989 before moving to Central Florida.

Admirable experience

In the seven months since Ginny Valls opened Village Realty Inc. the firm has participated in several sales including homes at 910 Harbor and 650 S. Mashta.

Valls, who has lived on Key Biscayne for 31 years, has worked in the real estate industry for 11 years. Her mother, Maria Elena, is also a real estate broker with the firm.