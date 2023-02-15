What will it take to address the e-bike/e-scooter danger?

The Islander News’ headline that the Council set to once again consider e-bike restrictions prompted me to publish this letter that I wrote a few weeks ago.

During February, I heard Police Chief Sousa address the Rotary Club of KB about crime on the Key. I attended the KB Bar Association meeting in which Mayor Rasco, Former Mayor Davey, Village Manager Williamson and Village attorney Friedman presented the hot topics of Key Biscayne.

At both meetings, the hottest topic was e-bikes and e-scooters taking up more time than any other issue.

Chief Sousa is flummoxed by the myriad of laws and jurisdictions governing these vehicles, and parental apathy toward the Village’s e-bike educational programs. None of the foursome at the Bar meeting gave new insights or solutions to reducing (forget about eliminating) dangerous riding by kids.

My take on our leaders’ setting policy and enforcing laws and ordinances for these bikes and scooters is that they are satisfied with the status quo. Their positions, strategies, frustrations and any implementation of a meaningful mechanism to make the Key safer for kids and pedestrians have not changed.

They are stagnant – stuck between not wanting to upset a parent by giving a kid a traffic ticket and praying no one dies.

I suggest that the Village Council, police chief and parents who buy their kids the “fun as can be” electric scooters and bikes imagine this scenario:

Two kids riding tandem going 20+ mph on a Super 73 while looking at their phones run through a stop sign (actually happens multiple times per day) and collide with a car speeding down the street (also happens multiple times per day).

KB Fire and Rescue’s incredibly swift response transports the kids to the emergency room. The bike driver in critical condition survives with lifelong injuries. The passenger, who was her best friend, dies after three days in intensive care when her parents decide to take her off life support. The traumatized car driver foresees years of therapy to end his nightmare.

Now it’s too late for would of, could of or should of. Mr. Mayor, Council, Police Chief and parents, would this tragedy cause you to formulate policies and to enforce the laws?