Residents can get an idea of how the two-story, 20,000-square-foot facility will be designed during an virtual meeting this coming week.

Officials of the Miami-Dade Public Library System will hold a virtual meeting to present conceptual renderings on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The library will replace the existing 40-year-old one-floor structure, which once was the former sales for the nearby Key Colony high-rise condos.

Some of the amenities for the new building, an estimated $11 million project, include: a YOUmedia Miami studio for audio and video content creation; a sensory-friendly play area for patrons of all abilities; and an Adult Learning Academy and Tutoring Learning Center.

Also available will be high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity inside and outside the branch; modern computers and laptops; a Literacy and Storytelling stage in the children’s area; collaboration areas and meeting spaces; and, of course, a large collection of books and other library materials.

In 2022, the design criteria would be completed, followed by the solicitation of a design/build firm, the awarding of the contract, construction plans and permitting.

The actual construction phase would begin in 2023 to mid-2024, according to Miami-Dade Public Library System Director Ray Baker.

For details of the proposed library, including an floor plan and renderings, click here.

The public is invited to share their feedback, or comments can be sent to feedback@mdpls.org.

Register for the webinar meeting by clicking here.

For more on the Miami-Dade Public Library System, click here.