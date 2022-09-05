What's the Village Council’s role in the budget process: rubber stamp or oversight?

Key Biscayne operates under a manager form of government. The Village Council hires and fires the manager, the clerk, and legal counsel. All other employees of the Village are the responsibility of the manager.

The Village is blessed to have employees and executives that are smart, on the ball, competent, and dedicated to Key Biscayne.

Council conveys to the manager its vision, expectations, policies and the level of service required to satisfy the residents. It is up to the manager to employ the personnel, and purchase the equipment, supplies, services and whatever else is necessary to satisfy the Council’s demands for Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks, Recreation, Building, Planning and Zoning, etc.

Every September, the manager presents a proposed budget by department and requests for capital projects. The review and approval of a budget is one of the most important decisions the Council makes.

The Council’s first budget meeting is September 6. I have requested the departmental budgets from all the directors, and as of today (Aug. 30) I have received only two.

Is it fair to expect Councilmembers to meet with department heads, the manager, and the CFO in order to read, review, question, suggest, criticize, add or eliminate items, and form an opinion to approve or disapprove the proposed budget by next Tuesday?

This is my eighth budget since I have been a Councilmember, and it is always the same last minute rush to get final numbers before the budget meeting.

Council’s role: Rubber stamp or Oversight?

I believe Council’s role is oversight, not to act as a rubber stamp for management. The budget is the most important management tool the Council has. It should be used to help determine if the Village is being managed efficiently or wastefully. Are the manager and department heads performing as expected? Should they be congratulated, or is remedial action required? Once the budget is approved, it should be reviewed at least monthly; actual amounts spent should be compared to budgeted amounts, and corrective action, if required, can be taken. No different than any private corporation.

It has been customary for Council to rubber stamp management’s budget, with only a few minor changes and additions. I have participated in analyzing, debating, suggesting changes, reducing, adding, eliminating and voting against many items presented to Council in seven previous budgets. I have been more frustrated by my fellow Councilmembers than by Village management in trying to approve a budget based on realistic numbers – numbers that will provide residents with a very high level of service at a reasonable cost and minimum waste.

I believe many Councilmembers believe it is easier to go along with management then disagree with them. I disagree. I believe it is our responsibility to challenge every line item of every department budget for its benefit to the Village, and its estimated cost.

At the budget meeting, I logically explain why I differ from the manager and/or a department director in regards to a line item. After much debate I usually lose the argument with my fellow Councilmembers. The reason is usually the same: Management are the professionals – you aren’t a professional.

Fortunately, most of the services the Village provides do not require a rocket scientist to understand. I believe most, if not all, of our residents can understand how our services are provided and paid for. You don’t have to be a professional to understand and analyze the operations of the various departments. All you need is the time to meet with the department directors and review their budgets.

In the past, our budgets were set higher than the amount actually required, so there is usually excess money in line items. With excess funds, it is hard for the manager or a department head to go over budget. Management and department directors will be congratulated for a job well done. Budget as a management tool becomes meaningless.

Here is an example of improper budgeting: A line item was estimated at $100,000. The actual cost was $80,000, so there should be $20,000 towards next year’s budgeted cost. But it doesn’t work that way in Key Biscayne. In the following year, that same line item is estimated at $110,000 instead of $90,000. The $20,000 goes into the general slush fund instead of lowering the amount of money required to operate the Village and lowering your taxes.

The millage rate is a function of the approved budget. The Village Council did a great job! Our millage rate is low compared to other cities in the county. Sounds great. We shouldn’t break our arms patting ourselves on the back, The truth is the millage rate is low because the value of our properties is high, not because our expenses are low.

It is the Council's job to make sure all expenses are justified. We do this through oversight, not by rubber-stamping management’s proposed budget.

In the real world, companies set realistic budgets in order to stay competitive. Government is a monopoly and does not have to be competitive. Its customers are the residents and the residents have to pay whatever amount of tax government demands.

We live in an Island Paradise. Our problems are few. We can easily fix the budget process, and continue to have the highest level of services at a reasonable cost.

Ed London is a Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember.