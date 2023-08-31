WhatsApp identity theft, rent fraud, aggravated assault and police chase among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of August 21 to August 27.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

August 21, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Sunrise Drive regarding a domestic dispute.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Woodcrest Road regarding an open mailbox. Officers documented the incident.

Units were dispatched to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding reports of two stolen bicycles. Officers contacted both victims, who stated their unsecured bicycles were taken overnight. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, two unknown males can be seen taking the bicycles. KBPD Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at the 800 block of Ocean Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was accidental.

KBPD units pulled a case in error.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a dispute between a moving company and a resident. Officers spoke with both parties and completed a report.

Police were contacted from the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding vehicle damage. The reportee advised their vehicle had a long scratch. The damage was documented.

August 22, 2023

The victim at the 500 block of Satinwood Drive contacted police about a fraud. The victim advised they contacted the renter through Facebook. The victim advised a contract was signed and money was wired money. The renter then disappeared.

While on patrol, officers completed a traffic stop at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street for a moving violation. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

Officers at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street located a dog and reunited it with its owner.

Units were dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a disturbance involving an intoxicated male at the Ritz Carlton. Officers contacted the male. The disturbance was documented, and case cards were issued.

The complainant at the 80 block of West McIntyre Street contacted police regarding a suspicious incident. The complainant was contacted and asked to send money. Due to the suspicious nature, they did not send money. The incident was documented.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered a garage door open at the 500 block of Hampton Lane. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

August 23, 2023

Units were dispatched to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. The property was checked, and all was secure.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Mashta Drive regarding a minor traffic crash. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

A report was generated at the 300 block of Glenridge Road for a Village vehicle having a cracked windshield from an unknown object.

The complainant at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding a stolen tag. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

The property manager at the 300 block of Ocean Drive contacted police about a vehicle damaging the security gate as it was closing. The incident was documented.

Officers dealt with a case exempt from Public Disclosure under FSS 119, as it is an on-going criminal investigation.

August 24, 2023

Units were dispatched to a business alarm at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted an employee, who advised they were having issues with the alarm. The business was secure.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive regarding a male trespassing on the property and causing a disturbance. Upon sight of the officers, the male fled. The male was taken into custody a short distance away and was transported to TGK Jail.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard for an equipment violation. Officers contacted the driver and conducted a records check. The check revealed the driver had a suspended license without knowledge. The driver was issued citations.

August 25, 2023

While conducting patrols overnight, officers discovered the garage door open and unattended at the 700 block of Allendale Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Units were dispatched to the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a female sleeping on the bus bench. Officers contacted the female and conducted a records check. The check was negative, and the female left the area.

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding an aggravated assault involving a weapon. On arrival, units encountered a male. Upon sight of the officers, the male fled. Police pursued the vehicle. The vehicle intentionally side-swiped a KB Police marked vehicle. A B.O.L.O. was issued and the subject was eventually apprehended by the City of Miami.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Complaint requested a report at the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding possible identity theft on their WhatsApp account. A case card was issued.

Units responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a disturbance in progress over a parking spot. Officers contacted the involved parties and documented the incident.

August 26, 2023

Officers responded to the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of E-Bikes driving on the Village Green turf. Officers observed several E-Bikes parked, but none were riding on the turf.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

The complainant at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police about a civil agreement she had made with her estranged husband. Officers documented the incident and advised it was a civil matter.

Officers conducted traffic enforcement at East Heather & Crandon Boulevard for failure to yield to pedestrians. 2 citations were written.

While on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop at West McIntyre Street & Fernwood Road for a stop sign violation. Officers contacted the driver and issued a citation.

Police completed a property damage report at the 10 block of Village Green Way for a gate coming down onto a vehicle.

While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle at the 200 block of East Enid Drive. A records check revealed the tag did not match the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and contacted the driver. Upon rolling down the window, a strong smell of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. The subject was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license with knowledge and possession of Xanax pills. The male was transported to TGK Jail for booking.

August 27, 2023

Units were dispatched to 7-11, located at 51 Harbor Drive, regarding a teenager causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the male and issued a trespass warning. The parents were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Buttonwood Drive regarding a loud party. On arrival, officers heard the music more than allowed by ordinance. The homeowner was contacted and issued a written warning.

The complainant at the 400 block of Grapetree Drive responded to the police station regarding a suspicious text message the daughter received. The incident was documented, and a case card was issued.

KBPD units completed a found property report at Glenridge Road & West Heather Drive for a found American Express card. The card was placed into evidence.

The complainant at the 500 block of Satinwood Drive contacted police regarding his son being attacked by a group of boys. His son attended a party on Saturday and engaged in a verbal argument with other juveniles. The complainant stated their son left the party but returned a short time later to pick up his girlfriend. Upon doing so, he stated a group of kids attacked his son. Furthermore, he stated two males pushed his son, causing him to fall to the ground. KBPD Detectives were notified and will conduct a follow-up.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Ridgewood Drive regarding a disturbance involving kids. The officers contacted both parties and the incident was resolved.

While on patrol, officers at the 600 block of Allendale Road observed a vehicle with the trunk completely open. Officers closed the trunk and completed a crime opportunity notice.

