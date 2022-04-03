Eduardo X. Pereira Jr. and his daughter, Alexandra Kate, celebrating her 10th birthday in Paris.
Have a great trip Alexandra and Eduardo and thanks for taking us along.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 3, 2022 @ 12:27 pm
Eduardo X. Pereira Jr. and his daughter, Alexandra Kate, celebrating her 10th birthday in Paris.
Have a great trip Alexandra and Eduardo and thanks for taking us along.