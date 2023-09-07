A week away from the Village of Key Biscayne's first budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2024, officials Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive, transparent package for residents to study and learn about the needs of the city in relation to expenditures.

The Village's Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Annual Budget Book contains a large assortment of data, facts and figures, from population to median income, and from department staff breakdowns to proposed budgets, which will be discussed in public at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 and the finale budget meeting on Sept. 26.

It's the perfect time to analyze the intricacies of your community and reach out to Village officials if you have concerns.

Residents have recently made Council members aware they had not been informed of potential, itemized line-by-line budget items, although the ClearGov website page did address projects that could be funded through taxes.

The Budget Book makes it easy to read.

Real-time financial data, including the Village's Checkbook showing payments made by the Village, can always be accessed on the ClearGov website by typing in Key Biscayne at the top.

To view the FY24 Proposed Budget Book, click here.