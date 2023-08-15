For years, Islander News published summary reports of police activity by the Key Biscayne Police Department, and to this day we still get calls asking that we publish it again.

While this practice was put on hold due to logistics and personnel issues, since late last year we have been publishing the Police Blotter every two weeks online. Due to space limitations, and our decision to run all the provided items, we have not been placed in the print edition of Islander News.

Starting this week – thanks to Police Chief Frank Sousa and his staff – we will be publishing the blotter online on a weekly basis.

This will be posted on our website, islandernews.com, by 8 a.m. every Thursday. It will also appear on our social media channels: Facebook (@The Islander News, Key Biscayne), X (formally known as Twitter) @IslanderNews, and Instagram (@kbislandernews). It will also be part of our daily e-newsletter, KeyBis.

We thank Chief Sousa for making the information available to us weekly.