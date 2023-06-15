Where to find summer fun for the kids on Key Biscayne

Most children can’t wait for summer vacation. It means freedom from school and homework.

As parents, it means something different. ”What are we going to do with the kids today?” is more likely in parents' minds.

Luckily on Key Biscayne, nature is all around. The ocean and bay provide a wonderland of outdoor activities. From boating to fishing, or just splashing in the surf, the island offers a myriad of outdoor fun.

Key Biscayne is home to several beautiful parks in and around the Village, and also Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, and Biscayne National Park. All offer entertainment and learning opportunities.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Nature Center is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education and the encouragement of citizen participation in the natural environment through art and nature.

“Whether you visit us for a naturalist-led program or a self-guided exploration, you will be surprised and delighted by a wide variety of plants and animals that call the ecosystem of Bear Cut Preserve home,” said Jackie Kellogg, Program Coordinator at the center.

You and your children can pick up a trail map and hike one of the well-marked hammock trails, or bike paths. At the far north end, you’ll discover a unique ancient fossil reef, but check tide charts since the low tide is the best viewing.

“The reef is a natural classroom of sealife, but please don’t walk on the fragile fossilized reef,” said Kellogg.

By stopping at the Visitors Center children can learn about Miami’s most well-known environmental advocate, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and then take in the beautiful artwork of Jacqueline Gopie, “Summer by the Sea” which celebrates childhood at the beach.

While there, children can also learn to identify all of the shells found on Key Biscayne’s beaches and see Isabelle Krome’s vast collection of seashells her family donated to the center in 2011.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Bill Baggs, you can kayak, swim, fish, picnic, or hike the trails. Or you can rent bicycles (near the Lighthouse Cafe’) or quad bikes which seat four people, to ride on their 1.5-mile paved and unpaved paths. Some trails will take you beneath the trees, and others offer views of Biscayne Bay, where you might spot an eagle ray or manatee.

They also offer overnight “boat camping” with access to park amenities, such as covered picnic tables or nearby there is the Boater’s Grill which is open for lunch and dinner.

The historic lighthouse offers tours from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Monday. But please note, when bringing the children, to climb the lighthouse they must be at least 42 inches tall.

The lighthouse keeper’s quarters and kitchen are open during tour times for you to explore on your own.

But get there early since the park will close once capacity is reached.

Biscayne National Park is open 24 hours a day.

Since Biscayne National Park is 95% water most of its wonders are on or under the ocean or bay. Among these aquamarine waters, emerald islands, and fish-bejeweled coral reefs, there is evidence of 10,000 years of human history; from prehistoric tribes to shipwrecks.

Canoeing and kayaking can take you through mangrove-fringed shorelines to shallow bay waters. There are guided Eco-Adventure tours available through the Biscayne National Park Institute.

At the park, you will also find commercial groups which offer kiteboarding, boat rentals, snorkeling, SCUBA diving, and island cruises.

If the weather keeps everyone indoors, the Key Biscayne Branch Library is your solution.

They have a Summer Reading Program, with prizes and raffles. Besides the thousands of novels and storybooks at the library, they also offer learning tablets to be checked out. They even have portable HotSpot devices the kids can check out for 30 days which provide Wi-Fi while traveling to spots without it.

And for the little ones the library has storytimes from 11 a.m.-Noon for infants (0-18 months) on Fridays, and on Mondays for toddlers (19 months to 3 years).

So whether your children are indoors or outside this summer, Key Biscayne has an ample array of things to educate and entertain them.