While Dade’s short-term plan to protect causeway cyclists appears to be working, permanent resolution still needed

Miami-Dade County's plan to shield cyclists and help exasperated motorists on the Rickenbacker Causeway following the deaths of two cyclists in May seems to be progressing, but might not be sustainable in the long run, according to County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Regalado, whose district covers the causeway, said in a June 24 note to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava that the parties involved in the initiative – including municipal, school, law enforcement officials, and bike and pedestrian advocates – suggested the mayor's initiative was an "excellent" first step in addressing the safety issue.

Following the tragedy that took the lives of Yaudy Vera. 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, Cava took immediate action, placing temporary barriers, reducing the speed limits and stepping up traffic enforcement along the causeway.

"Significant efforts to engage various groups of bicycle users, including the pack or peloton raiders have also occurred," Regalado said.

According to Regalado, since May 20, 706 hazardous moving violations and 306 non hazardous moving violations were reported, 599 written and verbal warnings were issued, three arrests were made, and there were 3,292 “community engagements.”

Also, 61 bicycle citations were issued, and police warned 178 cyclists.

Regalado said the county must now focus on permanent resolutions to keep cyclists and motorists safe on the causeway.

"The increased enforcement and education are having a positive impact on behavior," she said. "Long term, they are not sustainable at this level. I have received feedback from a number of users of the Rickenbacker as to the next steps."

First, she said, the county must address infrastructure issues in high-risk conflict points, where most accidents occur. For instance, eliminating the U-turn drop lane at Hobie Beach, where Vera and Reyes were killed.

Other recommendations: relocate beach access entrance and exit points, eliminate problematic slip lanes for cars, fully protect signalized intersections, add curb protection, and add protective barriers to key areas.

The state Department of Transportation “should be a key partner in planning and potentially helping to fund protected bike lanes," Regalado said.

Talks are also underway with peloton riding groups about establishing designated times for protected pack riding, supervised by the local police, she added.

Large group pelotons are typically in the traffic lanes and produce the most complaints from drivers, she said, but the idea of supervised rides should still remain secondary to the infrastructure changes needed.

"Pelotons are a significant user group of the Rickenbacker, but are not the majority of bike riders," she said. Most causeway riders are casual, recreational riders who are more likely to stay in the bike lanes.

Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey said the village wants to see a long-term plan in place. “We have been talking about it for quite awhile to ensure the safety of all users on the causeway and adjacent recreation areas," he told Islander News.

Davey said the village is working on some solutions of its own for the community and hopes to present them in August.

The Rickenbacker Causeway has seen its share of tragedy, and since 2006, at least nine cyclists have been killed and others seriously injured in collisions with vehicles and sometimes other cyclists.