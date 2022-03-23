While many Florida cities heat up with Spring Break crowds, all quiet on Key Biscayne

Just a couple days into Spring Break, it’s been relatively quiet around the island.

“No issues,” Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said Tuesday morning.

Nearby concerns arose over the weekend when Miami Beach city leaders decided to impose a curfew for the second straight spring break after three people were reportedly hospitalized by gunfire just after midnight Sunday on a crowded Ocean Drive. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

“I was just asking Deputy Chief (Jason) Younes about anything like that (curfews) happening here over the years, and he said, historically, there’s not been a problem,” Sousa said.

It’s Sousa’s first spring break on the island, but he’s been through quite a few of them when he worked for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“We had a solid plan (for the beach), but you can’t control people’s behavior all the time,” he said.

The situation that has led to problems on Miami Beach is virtually non-existent on Key Biscayne.

“These kids are attracted to the nightlife and not the beach,” Sousa said, saying Fort Lauderdale only had “minimal” problems on its beaches. “We don't have that nightlife in Key Biscayne ... and I’m OK with that.”

A potential complicating factor, however, were three large concerts, with an estimated crowd of 5,000, that had been planned this weekend at Virginia Key Beach Park. But two have since been canceled, leaving only the Rapture Festival concert -- returning after a three-year hiatus -- intact Friday from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Key Biscayne Police Department, working with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, warned residents of potential traffic tie-ups through an Instagram message.

Sousa said his officers are ready, just like they would be in any other scenario on the island.

“We work with all our partners, and have excellent communications if we need to adjust,” he said. “We’re exactly where we need to be.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Alina Hudak announced an “emergency” curfew for South Beach beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday. Hudak was asking the City Commission on Tuesday to extend the curfew to the following weekend, as well.

A Miami Beach Live concert set for Saturday evening will be rescheduled.

Gelber said 371 officers were utilized to patrol the crowds over the weekend. According to CNN, nine officers have been injured since Spring Break began in February -- four of those over the weekend in a reported golf cart incident.

Police have seized 100 guns over the past four weeks, including 37 last weekend, said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements.

The city that once warned spring breakers to “Come on Vacation, Don’t Leave on Probation” has since changed its tune, under pressure, to a new marketing campaign, called “Take Care of Our City.”

“Our city is past its endpoint,” a frustrated Mayor Gelber said at a news conference. “We just simply cannot have people come to our city and have to worry about being shot. That’s not a way a city can operate.”

Other Florida cities also are finding it difficult to get a grip on the Spring Break situation.

In New Smyrna Beach, for example, rowdy high school students have led to a 60-day curfew for unaccompanied minors in certain parts of that city, and an emergency law prevents groups of 30 or more from hanging out within city limits. Penalties could include fines of up to $100.

In Okaloosa and Walton counties, up in the Panhandle, 346 arrests have been made for underage drinking just two weeks into their Spring Break season.

But on Key Biscayne, it was business as usual Tuesday. Well, maybe a little more business in the restaurants and shops.

“I’m sure if you ask the restaurant owners, they're happy,” Sousa said. “Everyone wants more. But we’re here to (prevent) dangerous situations and to provide security.”