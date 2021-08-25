Really!!!???
So, with the new parking on Fernwood at the Village Green, you can’t walk or ride your bicycles on the sidewalk anymore.
I would like to know who the Key Biscayne geniuses are who do these projects! Shameful.
Andrea Nachtigall
Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 6:16 pm
Really!!!???
So, with the new parking on Fernwood at the Village Green, you can’t walk or ride your bicycles on the sidewalk anymore.
I would like to know who the Key Biscayne geniuses are who do these projects! Shameful.
Andrea Nachtigall