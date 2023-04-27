Who made the best earth jump?

Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre and Laudy Ibarra's jumping photos side-by-side.
Page4_Best_earth_jump_Yvette_ Jump_IMG_0194.jpg

Ivette's jump.

As residents enjoy the 23-foot in diameter scale replica of Earth, titled "Gaia,” on display at the Civic Center through Sunday, April 30, hundreds of pictures of people posed with the  globe are flooding social media.

Page4_Biggest_jump_Laudy_Jump_image0.jpeg

Laudy's jump.

Two Island residents, Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre and Laudy Ibarra,  took photos of themselves trying to outdo each other  “jumping earth.”

So, who do you think made the “best” jump?

The internationally renowned exhibit, presented free of charge by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village, will be on display for three days this weekend, and then through Sunday, April 30.

For more information, visit kbcf.org

