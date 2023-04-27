As residents enjoy the 23-foot in diameter scale replica of Earth, titled "Gaia,” on display at the Civic Center through Sunday, April 30, hundreds of pictures of people posed with the globe are flooding social media.

Two Island residents, Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre and Laudy Ibarra, took photos of themselves trying to outdo each other “jumping earth.”

So, who do you think made the “best” jump?

The internationally renowned exhibit, presented free of charge by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village, will be on display for three days this weekend, and then through Sunday, April 30.

For more information, visit kbcf.org