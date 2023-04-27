Who made the best earth jump?

As residents enjoy the 23-foot in diameter scale replica of Earth, titled "Gaia,” on display at the Civic Center through May 7, hundreds of pictures of people posed with the globe are flooding social media.

Two Island residents, Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre and Laudy Ibarra, took photos of themselves trying to outdo each other “jumping earth.”

So, who do you think made the “best” jump?

The internationally renowned exhibit, presented free of charge by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Village, will be on display for three days each weekend, starting this Friday, April 28 and then through May 7. For more information, visit kbcf.org