Who will be crowned winner of the 15th Annual Key Biscayne Rib-Off this Saturday?

It’s that time once again, where self-proclaimed grill masters compete for bragging rights as winner of the annual Key Biscayne Rib-Off in Memory of Bob Kemper. Is all in fun and for a great cause.

This year’s event will be held at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, with the festivities kicking off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

This year’s schedule includes Lou’s Dogs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the rib tasting at 4 p.m. From 4 to 8 p.m. guests can enjoy a club buffet.

The event is open to the public and is supported by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. Admission is $40 per adult, and $5 from each ticket sold will benefit the Dr Kemper Award for Professionalism in Medicine, recognizing exceptional students at FIU School of Medicine.

You can buy your tickets at the entry to the club

There will be BBQ, music, raffles, and plenty of laughs. This year’s celebrity judge will be Ron Magill, communications director at the Miami Zoo.

For more information, call the Key Biscayne Community Foundation at (305) 361-2770.

The Yacht Club is located at 180 Harbor Drive.