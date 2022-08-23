Tuesday is primary voting day in Key Biscayne to elect who will replace Mike Davey as Key Biscayne’s Mayor in November.

Key Biscayne voters are turning out in what is expected to be a larger turnout than firsts predicted. As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, some 2,509 of the Village's registered voter had already cast a ballot.

The breakdown:

1,306 voted by mail

364 voted early

839 had voted in person at the Community Center as of 2:40 p.m.

Registered voters will cast their ballots at the Community Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for one of three candidates participating in the election; Katie Petros, Joe Rasco and Fausto Gomez.

Rasco, who has lived on Key Biscayne for more than 40 years, has represented District 7 on the Virginia Key Advisory Board and is the Director of Internal Governmental Affairs for Miami-Dade County.

Gomez, although no stranger to politics, having served as chief of staff to legendary City of Miami Mayor Maurice Ferre, is running in his first election for public office. He was born in Cuba, and has owned property in Key Biscayne for 22 years.

Katie Petros, senior financial account manager at Pilot.com, won enough votes in 2016 to earn a seat on the Village Council despite having no previous public policy experience.

The last few weeks, and especially the final hours of election campaigning, have shown a flurry of activity from all three candidates, with rallies and promotional activities for the candidates in key sectors, such as the entrance and exit to and from the island.

There are more than 8,000 eligible voters on Key Biscayne and an estimated 20 to 30 percent turnout is expected, many of whom have already cast their votes through mail-in ballots or voted early in person.

Today's election is the first primary election for mayor in Key Biscayne since October 1, 1998, when Rasco garnered 735 votes to win a three-way race against Michele Padovan (now Estévez), who got 478 votes, and Jim Peters, who got 287 votes. Rasco went on to defeat Padovan in the November election.

Islander News will publish the results online at islandernews.com as soon as they are available and in the printed edition which is distributed on the island Wednesday afternoons and Thursday.