Swales are a much needed subject to discuss between Village residents, Administrative Staff and Council. What is best for our community with consistent fair enforcement?

The administrative permitting of “2 single family homes” getting curbing has been a concern to the neighbors of Cypress Drive – one of the best drained streets in our Village. Apparently two new home neighbors got a permit to have curbing for alleged “ponding”.

As far as I know there is no curbing allowed except in corners, traffic bumps or commercial buildings. Why is the Village administration allowing this “spot zoning” discrepancy that is not only a safety issue but changes the character of the street and community?

So now the public swale in front of their property is 100% protected from crazy drivers and construction trucks. Cars and service vehicles are parked in the street making it only one lane, and neighboring swales are free for parking.

Quoting from the late Fred Sherman’s petition drive, printed by the Islander Nov. 5, 1998: “Please Help Defend the Beauty of the Village”:

“So, the administration intends to notify us a few at a time to avoid a general uprising. The Council’s arrogance and civic foolishness deserves an answer. A new Village ordinance would forbid the Council from making substantive change to the character of any residential street without consent of the majority of the homeowners on that street”.

“The Petition Committee hopes you will join us in this campaign to restrain the Council that appears not to understand the basics of democracy or the need to obey the will of the people. Expect critics to say residents do not know what is good for them. It is time for this Council to realize that the elected officials of this Village must respond to the citizens and not to the appointed bureaucrats.”

This is still very relevant today! We incorporated because we wanted to be part of the decision-making process of our community. Why are residents left out?

Last year, 140+ houses changed hands. We are an established community and together we need to go forward making decisions together fairly.

Share your thoughts, after all, it is OUR Village!

Ceci Sanchez