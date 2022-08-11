Four Miami-Dade School Board races will be on the ballot for the Aug. 23 primary election, but one in particular will have the most direct connection to Key Biscayne and surrounding areas.

In the race for the District 6 seat, Sandra Manzieri, 56, a teacher at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, is running against incumbent Maria Teresa “Mari Tere” Rojas, 68, who has served in that role since 2016.

It is the first time Rojas is facing a challenger since winning an election to fill the last two years of the seat once held by Raquel Regalado, the Miami-Dade County commissioner for the Key Biscayne area, and then being re-elected in 2018 while running unopposed.

Salary for the four-year term is $46,773, according to the Miami-Dade Elections Department.

In addition to Key Biscayne, the District 6 school post includes Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, South Miami, Little Havana, Shenandoah, Westchester and a portion of Kendall.

Other school board races: District 2: Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall vs. La-Shanda West; District 4: Roberto J. Alonso vs. Maribel Balbin vs. Kevin Menendez Macki; and District 8: Monica Colucci vs. Marta Perez.

Both Manzieri and Rojas are educators with plenty of classroom experience. Manzieri has been a teacher for 21 years, while Rojas has served more than 46 years in the education field, having been a former teacher, principal and district official, all in the county.

Manzieri and Rojas answered three questions submitted by the Islander News so that voters can understand why they are so passionate at what they believe in, and be prepared to vote for one of the candidates in the Aug. 23 primary.

Here are their responses:

1. Why do you believe you are the best candidate for the school board seat?

MANZIERI: Sadly, our school board members have forgotten who they serve. As a parent and a teacher, I understand what is necessary to improve our schools, support our teachers and ensure a free and appropriate public education for all students.

Even as an insider, I have had to tenaciously advocate for my child with special needs. It is an uphill battle to obtain the basic services that these children not only require, but have a legal right to. It has always felt that the system was actively working against my child.

As a teacher that is in the trenches, I understand what teachers deal with daily. Teachers need support – we need trained interventionists to reach the lowest performing students. We need to be respected and treated with dignity. This can only be attained by acknowledging there is a problem and providing the necessary assistance.

Our School Board members have become completely disconnected and nothing of substance trickles to the classroom. School Board meetings have become a day of “grandstanding” and “self promotion” for useless items that do absolutely nothing to improve conditions for teachers and students. School Board members have become activists to promote social factions and ideologies. This takes away time, energy and resources from the issues that really matter. We need to focus on the basics of education.

I understand that our district is composed of diverse communities with unique needs – I grew up poor, was raised by a single mother and I attended public school, so you can imagine that I believe high quality public schooling is essential. Failing to improve our public schools will result in increased inequities and a greater divide between the haves and the have-nots.

Furthermore, I am a strong advocate of parental rights and understand the importance of parental input and support. Research demonstrates that active, involved parents result in successful, happy students.

It is time to re-center our School Board and emphasize initiatives that focus on Reading, Mathematics, Writing and Civics with a focus on shared values. The divisiveness and politicization of public education needs to end. It's time to put our students, teachers and the communities we serve first and foremost.

ROJAS: As an award-winning professional and passionate educator for over 46 years of experience in a myriad of positions in Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), including teacher, assistant principal, principal, region director, assistant superintendent, an assistant to a School Board Member, and currently a School Board Member since November 2016, these experiences have allowed me to fully understand the needs of the diverse student population we serve in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, from a home-grown perspective.

Throughout my life, my passion has always been education and my commitment is to ensure our students achieve their highest academic, social, and emotional potential in a safe learning environment. I have worked tirelessly since I became a teacher in 1975 to advocate for students and what is in their best interest.

I also have exhibited throughout my career the ability to work collaboratively and cooperatively with all stakeholders, most importantly our teachers, administrators, the entire workforce, and our dedicated and supportive parents, resulting in decisions which always put children first.

As a School Board Member representing District 6, including the schools in the Village of Key Biscayne, I meet with parents at the satellite office in the Village twice a month, listening to their concerns, solving and assisting constituents with immediate responses raised. I understand the district quite well and know how to reach out and mobilize resources to solve issues and problems that may arise.

I have been very fortunate to serve as the Board’s representative in several committees, including the district’s Audit and Budget Advisory Committee (ABAC), the District’s Ad Hoc Contest Task Force, The FRIENDS of WLRN Board of Directors, the Florida School Boards Association’s Legislative Liaison Committee, the Treasury Advisory Committee, and the Ad Hoc Public Health and Medical Expert Task Force. I have also served as the appointed Chair of the School Board’s Fiscal Accountability and Government Relations Committee, and Vice-Chair of the Personnel, Student, School, and Community Support Committee.

I have worked diligently to deliver on promises made to those I serve, particularly our students, through amendments or promulgation of new policies, which I have proffered in numerous Board agenda items including, but not limited to:

- Implementing safety and security measures in our schools and buildings;

- Establishing protocols for the response to active assailants and created the Miami-Dade County Public School District-wide Safety and Security Committee;

- Ensuring that student academic achievement is met for all students in M-DCPS;

- Providing and supporting mental health services for our students and the workforce;

- Implementing the Recruit, Retain, Reward, and Respect Teachers, the four R’s Program; and ensuring that the entire workforce is provided a competitive pay and benefits;

- Addressing that the needs of our Exceptional Education Students are being met;

- Delivering on my fiduciary responsibilities as a School Board Member, monitoring the District-wide budget and the General Obligation Bond (GOB) expenditures;

- Safeguarding that our technology needs are met by the Board’s establishment of the Technology Advisory Committee; and,

- Maintaining the lowest tax millage in over 40 years.

In closing, I believe I am the best qualified candidate to represent District 6 in the School Board because I have a lifetime dedication and commitment to education with proven successful experiences; a proven track record of leadership; and, most importantly, a passion to continue inspiring our next generation of innovators, placing all of our students in a position to succeed in their pursuit of excellence in education, in a safe learning environment.

2. What are your leadership and/or qualifications relating to public education?

MANZIERI: I am not a lifelong public employee, which gives me unique qualifications because I understand that, ultimately, accountability and performance matter.

Prior to becoming a teacher, I worked in the shipping business. International shipping is extremely competitive and time sensitive. It was my duty to ensure that products moved on time and that I secured the most effective form of transportation at the most competitive price. Once again, accountability matters.

Our School Board just passed the largest budget ever. We need accountability to guarantee we are getting a great return on our investment. There is no room for waste or error – our future depends on it.

As a teacher who has served in various communities throughout our district, I understand the various needs of our students and their families. I have always been the teacher who volunteers for committees and supports colleagues. I have received multiple certifications and I have earned a Masters in Education and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership.

I chose to remain in the class, because this is where I believed I could impact the most change. As a teacher, I am the leader of a class of up to 25 students – their unique needs, the needs of their families and the maintenance and upkeep of our environment. I believe that no one is better qualified than a teacher who, for the past 21 years, has dedicated herself to this community.

If I am elected, I will be taking a pay cut from $64K per year to $46K per year – that is my level of passion and dedication to public education. I have no aspiration or desire for future office. I am doing this because I understand how important it is to have a teacher and a mother on this board. We deserve a seat at this table.

ROJAS: As a public school servant, I have been recognized with a number of awards throughout my professional career which have guided me not only as an administrator in M-DCPS, but as a School Board member.

Some of these include:

- As a school-site administrator:

- Recognized as an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) Administrator of the Year;

- Region 4 Principal of the Year and District First Runner-up;

- National Distinguished Principal Award;

- Recipient of the Commissioner of Education’s Outstanding Leadership Award;

- The National Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence Award;

- The Governor’s Sterling Award for Senior Leadership;

- The Magnet Schools of American National Merit Award; and

- The National Hispanic, Magazine Ryder Systems Schools of Excellence Award.

Furthermore, I have served on statewide boards such as the Board of Trustees for The Florida School of the Deaf and the Blind, and the Education Governance Reorganization Transition Task Force; and participated in the prestigious International Oxford Round Table in Oxford, England, which considers public policy issues regarding education. Currently, I continue to serve as a Director on the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair Board.

Finally, I am very proud to hold an Associate of Arts Degree from Miami-Dade College; a Bachelor of Science in Education from Florida International University (FIU); and a Master of Science Degree in Education with a specialization in School Administration and Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, where I also earned an Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership.

3. Despite the fact Miami-Dade is already an A-rated district, what do you see as major challenges and what priorities would you focus on to change any shortcomings, especially for Key Biscayne students?

MANZIERI: As a teaching professional, I believe that this “A” was attained as a result of the tireless efforts of teachers, the commitment of parents and the efforts of our students. This success cannot in any way be attributed to the district or its board members. Any accolade and success was in spite of their failures and continued disregard for teachers, students and parents.

Our School Board members and district personnel have made much fanfare of this district being an “A” that they have even draped a banner across the thrones of board members in celebration. I believe there is much work to be done because I actually understand the formula used to attain an “A” rating.

The State of Florida rates schools if 62% or more of students reach proficiency in various assessments. Districts earn an “A” rating if 50% or more of district schools earn an “A”. Last year, 54% of Miami-Dade Public Schools earned an “A” and 42 schools in our district were excluded from the rating system.

We need to raise the bar for all students, especially our Exceptional Education Students – their high school graduation rate is 83% lower than the rate of graduation for non-ESE students. We need to help our lowest performing students by providing targeted intervention at the earliest possible stage – not waiting until they reach third grade. We need to expedite the process to identify students with special needs and trust teachers as the trained professionals we are.

We need to ensure that we are working actively to maintain high quality teachers that see a future in teaching. Teachers will remain if they are treated with respect and supported each and every day. Teachers will remain if they are paid a living wage and can afford to live in the communities they serve.

Key Biscayne is a special community with residents from all over the planet. Many families move to Key Biscayne because of its safe, small town feel and great public school. I believe that our school could be a gem in our district, and it should be. Our community is engaged and parents are involved and supportive. This offers our school the perfect combination for success.

Our community values high quality foreign language instruction – as your school board member, I would work to improve our foreign language program. Our school facilities require maintenance – for years our buildings have been neglected.

As your school board member, I would hold school leaders accountable for the facilities they manage. Our teachers need real support. This support comes by providing specially trained reading/math interventionists to our lowest performing students.

As your school board member, I would work on meaningful initiatives to provide support for State Mandated interventions. Our community has a history of volunteerism and support for our school – it is one of the reasons parents love our school.

As your school board member, I would actively work with school leadership to ensure that parents are given access to their child’s school. Pre-vetted parents with willingness to help should not be shut out. An “all hands on deck” approach is needed to bridge budget shortfalls, meaning that parents are essential.

Safety is of the utmost importance – although our school is unique in that we have two full-time school resource officers – there are areas where we can improve. There are porous sections in our campus that must be monitored to ensure no one comes in or that no child is “locked out.” As your school board member, I will work with our police departments to ensure that we are learning from the tragedies our country has faced.

Mental Health is essential. As your school board member, I would actively work to ensure that our school has trained professionals to address mental health issues. As a teacher, I have not seen much of this. Most of this responsibility lies on the shoulders of a school counselor and our teachers. Counselors and teachers alone cannot meet the needs of our school.

Lastly, as your school board member, I have a keen understanding of the Key Biscayne community and will work with parents, teachers, school leaders and the community to ensure we have a thriving K-8 center.

ROJAS: As a school district, we are well aware that students are making academic progress. However, we need to make sure that all students are meeting grade level standards. It is imperative that schools are provided additional support for students that are not meeting proficiency standards.

It is also important to note that a child’s early years are the foundation for his or her future development, providing a strong and defining base for lifelong learning and learning abilities, including cognitive and social development. Well-established research continues to highlight the significance of early childhood education as an indispensable building block of a child’s future success, especially in the early grades.

M-DCPS also has a unique challenge to utilize new federal funds appropriated to support the needs of students and their families, and enhance the instructional and mental health programs offered in this school district. This investment in education will allow school personnel, students and parents the opportunity to start a renewal of educational programs and student support systems in M-DCPS, reversing any learning loss experienced due to the pandemic, addressing the achievement gap, and helping our students who have experienced difficult times; and ensure that our special needs exceptional education students are provided the best education possible.

Therefore, in order to ensure that our students are engaged in learning, continue making academic progress, are provided mental health services as needed, and meet grade level standards, including the students M-DCPS serves in Key Biscayne, we must:

- Provide before and/or after school tutoring, as appropriate;

- Provide daily intervention strategies to students who are challenged in meeting grade level standards;

- Provide additional support to classroom teachers, especially in grades Pre-K-3;

- Ensure that parents have access and successful communication with the school community, including the administration, teachers, paraprofessional, and all other personnel supporting the school;

- Ensure that parents are aware and have access to M-DCPS’s Parent Academy and be able to provide quarterly sessions to further discuss topics of interest from the objectives delivered through the Parent Academy;

- Safeguard that students have equal access to technology in the classroom and at home; and,

- Make certain that as we continue to encounter a teacher shortage, the district will do everything possible to recruit and retain outstanding dedicated teachers. Without these teachers, student achievement will suffer.

Basically, it is simply all about our children!