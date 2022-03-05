In my last column I wrote about mindless eating;what it is, and why it is important. The first step is to eat when you are hungry. To do that you have to know when you are hungry.

I’m suggesting that the decision to eat should be made based on whether you are physically hungry. But do you know if you are hungry? That may sound obvious, but many people tell me they really don’t know what hunger feels like or that they feel hungry only occasionally or they feel hungry all the time. For some people, it takes practice and patience to acknowledge feelings of true, physical hunger.

To help in this process you can use the Hunger/Fullness Rating Scale below. At 5 you are neutral, not hungry and not full. If you don’t eat you will get to 4, which is that beginning feeling of hunger. If you smell food cooking you may suddenly notice you are hungry, but you weren’t thinking about it before. If you still don’t eat, you will get to 3, which is really hungry, ready to eat. If you wait for 2 or 1, you are over hungry, and probably not feeling too well. At that point, your body is crying out for food (fuel) and will motivate you to get food.

When you begin to eat, let’s say at 3, if you are really paying attention, you will pass all the numbers on the way to “full.” This requires eating mindfully, really paying attention to how well this food is satisfying you. Is this the food you really wanted? How does it feel in your body?

Hunger/Fullness Rating Scale

As you feel yourself filling up, you will pass 5, then 6, which is satisfying and 7 is full, which can be an elusive feeling. We say that hunger is shouting, while satisfaction or fullness is a whisper. If you eat beyond 7, you are overly full, and not feeling well. Learn to stay between 3 and 6 or 7.

Remember, your hunger is your body’s signal to you that you need fuel. The key here is to learn to be comfortable with and honor your hunger, reminding yourself that you will have enough because you will feed yourself adequate and appropriate food. You can also remind yourself that you will eat the next time you are hungry, so there is no need to overeat now.

Treat your body in a loving and friendly way and feed yourself when you are hungry!

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com