Williamson answers criticas of his business past and Zyscovich relationship

Saying he has nothing to hide, Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson responded further Friday after two residents questioned why his former ties to Bernard Zyscovich, the architect behind the Rickenbacker Causeway Plan Z Consortium, hadn’t come to light until this week’s Miami Herald public disclosure.

“No cover-up, none at all,” Williamson said Friday. “I’ve told a number of people about that before; I’ve even told Justo (Rey, publisher of the Islander News). It was something I did a number of years ago and it was relevant then.”

He pointed out he was not an “employee” as the Herald story stated, but rather as a client when he was Managing Principal for BEST Solutions Consulting Group for more than six years. “Big difference,” said Williamson, who worked with Zyscovich “in the federal space.”

“From approximately 2014-2016, Zyscovich Architects was one of my clients when I was Managing Principal of BEST Solutions Consulting Group. Over the two-year period, I performed federal business development to attract work with (the) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense Education Agency and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command,” is his official statement.

Williamson said “most likely” some of the Village Council members knew of the past connection, even as the Village was persuading Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners to rescind the “Plan Z” solicitation process and start over – with Key Biscayne at the forefront of discussions on how Rickenbacker improvements should be handled.

As far as those in the community who continue to question city leaders on their actions, Williamson was not defensive at all.

“I consider all our residents our community residents, and I give appreciation to those who have interest in our Village meetings,” he said. “Everybody has the right to have (their) opinions,” which he considers valuable in the grand scheme of local government.

“Look, I’m the Village Manager for everybody.”