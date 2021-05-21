Steve Williamson said he faced just one obstacle during his silky smooth first week as Key Biscayne’s new Village Manager.

“It sounds funny, but I needed some help on getting an outside (phone) line,” he said, laughing, from his new office in the Village Chambers.

The 56-year-old native of Armonk, N.Y., who spent 28 years as an engineer in the US Army (retiring as a colonel), is still a Yankees and Giants fan, although “the new (Miami) Heat team” has him excited, especially with their amazing run to the NBA Finals last season.

What has him even more excited is calling the shots for a tropical paradise like Key Biscayne.

“This is exciting … I definitely want to do the best I can for this wonderful community,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Williamson certainly is no stranger to the area, having lived in Coconut Grove for six years, beginning in 2012, before moving to his current residence in Coral Gables.

“During the six-month process it took to get hired (the list was narrowed from 52 candidates), it gave me a chance to meet a number of the residents in the community and I got to know them so well, I (already) felt like I was part of the team,” Williamson said.

His first week included several of his own meetings with members of his staff and several department heads.

Friday night, he was taken on a “great tour” by Village Police Chief Charles Press, who pointed out where his officers are often stationed and how they are protecting the island in the wake of a recent uptick in juvenile shenanigans.

Williamson’s perception of the island has not changed at all in the first week.

“But I think we (he and his girlfriend) found another (great) restaurant,” he said.

He says he knew he had arrived the night (May 6) he was sworn in and celebrated at nearby Novecento.

“That was it,” he said.

Among his short-term items to attack first is how to handle the Covid mask regulations on Village property after the CDC “threw us a curveball” on eliminating the need for masks for fully vaccinated persons.

He also wants to have a “30-day listening tour” of the community with a survey on the Village website.

He plans to address the recent juvenile crime issues and will accept the community’s ideas from Monday night’s Special Council Meeting and discuss solutions with the Police Chief Press.

He also has an eye on charting proposals for next year’s budget.

In Williamson’s first 100 days, he will execute his “5+2 Plan,” with two of those topics -- hurricane preparation and Covid transitioning -- added on to his original five topics of: safety and enforcement; infrastructure and utilities; village appearance and functionality; aligning strategy and resources; and communication and community engagement.

The reason for his “5” plan is something he learned from a visiting professor while working toward his MBA. He told him, “If you cannot hold it in your hand, you can’t get it done.”

Williamson replaces Andrea Agha, who announced her resignation last September.

Vice Mayor Ed London negotiated the deal with Williamson, who was named Village Manager on April 15.

Williamson, owner of BEST Solutions Consulting Group in Miami, previously was the Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami.

Williamson’s starting salary will be $195,000 with the fully loaded costs to the Village running $234,915.

Benefits include four weeks of vacation, three weeks of sick leave, $250 a month for car expenses, a retirement plan, and a termination notice of “90 days from him and no more than 90 days from us,” London said, regardless of a three-year deal.

Police Chief Press had been serving as Interim Manager as well as maintaining the role he’s had for 16 years.

“I know he’s anxious to get (entirely) back in his role as Police Chief. He really did an amazing job,” said Council member Allison McCormick, bringing up highlights that included the purchase of a new fire truck and “finally getting moving” on the 530 Crandon Park development, while he still led the police force.

Council member Frank Caplan said much of the credit to Press goes for the “less visible things” people saw and “the way the administration kept humming.”

Council member Brett Moss said Press did a “wonderful job. Thank you for keeping us all moving forward.”

Luis Lauredo, a charter member of the incorporated city who is serving his first term on the Village Council, said most of the people in the community are grateful for Press’ dual roles during these “six or seven difficult months.”

He also turned to Williamson and said the local government aims “to be small, to be efficient and to be nice ... Key Biscayne Nice,” Lauredo said. “This is the best place to live, but also the best place to work.

“Now take us to the next level.”