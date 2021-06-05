Key Biscayne residents can rest assured their next chief of police will meet their expectations. After all, they’ll have a hand in selecting the successor to Charles Press as part of a national search effort.

According to Village Manager Steve Williamson, residents soon will be able to take a community survey as to what qualifications they would like from a police chief. Residents also will be invited to a community meeting, “that will ensure an open and transparent process.”

“This is an important hire. I don’t want to rush this thing,” Williamson said. “My goal is, hopefully, by September ... it’s too important of a decision to do it hastily.”

The estimated cost of the search could run in the “ballpark of $20,000,” he added.

An undisclosed search firm, led by two former South Florida police officers and one that specializes in recruiting police chiefs for cities across the country, will be hired this coming week, and that company will put together a position profile after hearing from residents, city leaders and police officers.

Williamson will get the ball rolling next week by asking each Village Council member to appoint one member of the community to a task force “who will help us define the profile of a police chief as to what fits the uniqueness of Key Biscayne.”

He also plans to meet with local groups, such as schools and churches, and ask them what qualifications the ideal candidate should have. Following that, residents will be able to find a short survey on the Village website asking for their opinions.

The search firm then will narrow a list of regional or national candidates who closely fit the profile so Williamson, and whomever he chooses, can interview, and evaluate them.

“We’re going to hire the best police chief for Key Biscayne,” Williamson said. “This will be a deliberate process that will include listening to the community to understand their expectations and goals for the future of Key Biscayne’s law enforcement.”

Press, 67, is retiring July 2 to spend more time with his family after having served 17 years as the Key Biscayne Police Chief and helping maintain the city as one of the safest in Florida. Overall, Press has recorded more than 46 years in law enforcement.

Deputy Chief Brett Capone also will step away effective June 11.

During the recruitment process, the city’s other deputy chief, Jason Younes, in the Administrative Division, will serve as the Interim Police Chief. He has spent more than 17 years as a member of the Key Biscayne Police Department.

“Anyone can apply for this job (even internally),” Williamson said. “I want to make that clear. ... We want to reach out (regionally and nationally) and just see who’s out there.”

The popularity of national searches is not uncommon. Just this year, cities such as Pensacola and Cocoa; Columbus, Ohio; and Austin, Texas, have conducted national searches. Currently, the U.S. Capitol Police agency in Washington, D.C., also is searching nationally for a new chief after the Jan. 6 turmoil at the Capitol complex.

Pensacola hired Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. to conduct a nationwide search for its vacancy when Chief Tommi Lyter resigned to take a position under Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. In May, Eric Randall, the assistant chief of police at the Newport News (Va.) Police Department, was selected from a final field of three.

Pensacola’s community forums began in January as to what they wanted to see in the city’s next police chief, so the entire process took about five months.

Williamson said, with the consultants being former police officers at the search firm, he also wants them to “look at our staffing to make sure how (our) police department can work effectively.”