Village of Key Biscayne employees have been ordered to again don their masks after a recent surge in positivity rates on the island that include a lower average age.

On Thursday, Village Manager Steve Williamson issued a mask mandate for a number of reasons, he said.

“First, the positivity rate is over 10%,” he said. “Second, the average age (of those testing positive) is 34. In the past, it’s been upwards of 50. This means kids are are catching it, which means the parents are susceptible. And, obviously, we’re going to protect our employees and masks are the easiest way to do it.”

Williamson issued the edict at 9:20 a.m. and “by 10, everybody I saw was wearing their masks, no one had a problem with it,” he said.

“This way, we can protect them now and over the holidays. (During our last spike) we’ve proven masks do help. It’s not the silver bullet, of course, but it’s all in the spirit of Christmas.”

On May 3, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to restrict local governments from imposing mask orders. The state previously let localities impose their own mask mandates and restrictions.

Williamson could not pinpoint reasons for the longer testing lines — more than 800 Rapid PCR tests were given Thursday alone by Curative at Village Green - but he could only surmise that people were getting ready to go on vacation, or those who had just gotten back from an extended Thanksgiving break, or fear from the constant Omicron news on TV.

Williamson said he’s spoken to Miami-Dade County leaders who told him, “Omnicron really isn’t here.” Only one case (three as of Monday in all of Florida) has been reported in the county, reportedly by an asymptomatic, unvaccinated patient.