Winners of K-5 Space Art Contest can watch their work soar into orbit

Island and Miami students in grades K-5 not only have an opportunity to visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex but also have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming SpaceX mission through a space-inspired art contest for Florida kids.

Contest winners also will work alongside featured artist Romero Britto of Miami to design a custom created piece of art imagined and sketched by the artist that will hang in the Complex.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the second launch of the 2023 Florida Space Art Contest.

The art contest is open to all Florida students in grades K-5.

Nuñez said participants will design artwork inspired by the theme: Time Travel to 2123: Florida's Future as the Space Capital.

"Last year, we had a tremendous response, with over 2,500 original art submissions from K–5 students,” Nuñez wrote in a statement. “Imagining what the space industry in Florida will look like in 100 years through art allows students to explore the seemingly impossible and tap into their creativity. I look forward to seeing what this year’s students dream up.”

Students will be divided into two groups, grades K-2 and 3-5, and each will design and submit an original, two-dimensional artwork based on the 2023 theme.

Six art works from each group will be selected as finalists for the contest to win two tickets to the Space Center.

Two grand prize winners, one selected from each group, will have their artwork launched into space on a SpaceX mission.

Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello, whose company is sponsoring the art contest, said supporting STEM education programs is an integral part of its mission.

“Both space and art are about exploration, imagination, and pushing forward to what’s next for humanity,” he said. “The future is right here, in the minds of our children and expressed through colors and paper. We are proud to work with Lt. Gov. Nuñez on this important initiative.”

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., a Republican from Hialeah, said Florida’s historic space achievements would not have been possible without harnessing the power of science and math.

Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement, who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love and hope, said the art contest is a "great" opportunity to work with young and aspiring artists.

“Sharing the creative process with children is one way we can inspire the next generation of creators,” Britto said. “The partnership between art and space creates new realities that captivate in unexpected ways.”

Contest rules, entry forms and additional information for participants can be found by clicking here.

Students can submit their artwork to ATTN: Space Art Contest, 505 Odyssey Way, Suite 300, Exploration Park, FL 32953.

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Winners will be notified and invited to attend a ceremony in Miami.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to help participants with their entry forms and submittal of their artwork.