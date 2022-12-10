Winners of Lions International Peace Poster Contest 2022-2023

The Key Biscayne Lions Club sponsored several schools to participate in the Lions International “Peace Poster” contest and five students from the schools were awarded prizes.

Lions Clubs around the world have long been sponsoring the art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters, children have an opportunity to express their visions of a peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through idealism, creativity and posters.

Theme of the 2022-2023 contest is “Lead With Compassion.” Special thanks to the teachers for sharing their passion for art and inspiring students.

Congratulations to St. Agnes Academy (Maria Abuin, Art Teacher), Key Biscayne K-8 Center (Ana Villarruel, Art Teacher), Zuniga Art Class (Ingrid Zuniga, Art Teacher), Ransom Everglades School (Elsa Muñoz,Visual Arts Coordinator), The Gordon School (Cristina Escobar, Art Teacher), for participating in the Lions Peace Art Contest.

Awards:

Marcela Alvarez, Zuniga Art Class

1st Place, Local Competition and 3rd Place District Competition

Allegra Orlofskym, Ransom Everglades School

1st Place, Local Competition

Pablo Dominguez, St. Agnes Academy

1st Place, Local Competition

Jade Mills, Key Biscayne K-8 Center

1st Place, Local Competition

Cooper Lovo, The Gordon School

1st Place, Local Competition