The Key Biscayne Lions Club sponsored schools to participate in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters, children everywhere have an opportunity to express their visions of a different peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art, their creativity and idealism.

The 2021-2022 contest was themed “We Are All Connected.”

Congratulations to St. Agnes Academy (Cristina Escobar | Art Teacher), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (Marah Valenzuela | Intermediate School Art), Ransom Everglades School (Elsa Muñoz | Visual Arts Coordinator), Jimena Gart Studio (Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri | Art Teacher), Dot Art Studio (Laura Villarreal | Art Teacher), Minds of Tomorrow (Jeanette Tomassello | Studio Director) for participating in the Lions Peace Art Contest.

Awards:

Ransom Everglades School

1st Place, Local Competition;2nd Place District Competition: Maya Weintraub

St. Agnes Academy

1st Place, Local Competition: Camila Carvajal

Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

1st Place, Local Competition: Ella Wester

Jimena Gart Studio

1st Place, Local Competition: Ilaria Gratteri

Dot Art Studio

1st Place, Local Competition: Maggie Ryan

Minds of Tomorrow

1st Place, Local Competition: Manuel Gandolfi Vannini