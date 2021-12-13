The Key Biscayne Lions Club sponsored schools to participate in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
Lions Clubs around the world have been sponsoring a very special art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters, children everywhere have an opportunity to express their visions of a different peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art, their creativity and idealism.
The 2021-2022 contest was themed “We Are All Connected.”
Congratulations to St. Agnes Academy (Cristina Escobar | Art Teacher), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (Marah Valenzuela | Intermediate School Art), Ransom Everglades School (Elsa Muñoz | Visual Arts Coordinator), Jimena Gart Studio (Jimena Gutierrez-Gratteri | Art Teacher), Dot Art Studio (Laura Villarreal | Art Teacher), Minds of Tomorrow (Jeanette Tomassello | Studio Director) for participating in the Lions Peace Art Contest.
Awards:
Ransom Everglades School
1st Place, Local Competition;2nd Place District Competition: Maya Weintraub
St. Agnes Academy
1st Place, Local Competition: Camila Carvajal
Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
1st Place, Local Competition: Ella Wester
Jimena Gart Studio
1st Place, Local Competition: Ilaria Gratteri
Dot Art Studio
1st Place, Local Competition: Maggie Ryan
Minds of Tomorrow
1st Place, Local Competition: Manuel Gandolfi Vannini